Van Treeck Scores in Draw at Sporting JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-3-6, 18 PTS) drew its matchup with Sporting JAX (6-3-4, 22 PTS) on Saturday evening, in a thrilling match in Northeast Florida. Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck scored her team-high-tying fourth goal of the season as she helped the club earn a point in a hard-fought battle on the road. With the draw, Fort Lauderdale recorded its sixth tie of the season, earned points in all but three of its 13 matches, and will look to carry that momentum into its final match of the first half of the season, a duel against Spokane Zephyr FC at Beyond Bancard Field.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, December 20 for its first match at Beyond Bancard Field in more than a month, hosting Spokane Zephyr FC in the final contest of the first half of the season. The clubs met once earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, when Ella Simpson scored the lone goal in a 1-0 road victory in Washington. With the fixture being the club's last until January 31, Fort Lauderdale will be eager to close the calendar year on a strong note.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcuYxYrmEb8

The match got off to a fast start for both sides, with goalkeeper Bella Hara called into action in the 6th minute, making a save to keep the match scoreless. Fort Lauderdale applied pressure early, as defender Sh'nia Gordon and forward Kiara Locklear each put shots on frame in the 9th and 19th minutes, respectively. Hara continued her strong play in the 24th minute with another save to keep the match level. As halftime approached, Fort Lauderdale pushed for an opening goal, with chances from Locklear (43rd), Van Treeck (44th) and Princess Ademiluyi (44th), but the shots wouldn't find the back of the net and the clubs went into the break tied at 0-0.

Fresh out of the halftime break, Hara made another key save in the 47th minute to preserve the scoreline. The second half featured physical play from both sides, and Fort Lauderdale created an opportunity in the 65th minute when Locklear fired a shot that missed the mark. Fort Lauderdale broke through in the 74th minute when midfielder Stella Nyamekye sent a cross into the box that deflected off a JAX defender. Van Treeck was in the right place and finished from close range to give the club a 1-0 lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Changes followed shortly after the goal, with Lily Nabet coming on for Darya Rajaee in the 75th minute in a like for like switch. Additional substitutions came in the 84th minute, as Sophie Harding replaced Ademiluyi and Kat González entered for Nyamekye. Just as the final whistle approached, Sporting JAX pulled level just before the 90th minute. Fort Lauderdale made its final changes late, bringing on Kate Colvin and Lilly McCarthy for Van Treeck and Locklear, but neither side found a winner in stoppage time as Fort Lauderdale and Sporting JAX played to a 1-1 draw.

Back in Action

