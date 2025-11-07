Fort Lauderdale Set for Road Battle against Carolina Ascent FC

Published on November 7, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to hit the road to face Carolina Ascent FC in its first trip back to American Legion Memorial Stadium since last season's thrilling Super League Semifinal. The sides last met in August during the second week of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, battling to an exciting 2-2 draw at Beyond Bancard Field. With kickoff set for 7:00 p.m., Fort Lauderdale will look to return to the win column at a venue where it claimed two victories a season ago.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's matchup following its fourth draw of the season, a 1-1 result against Brooklyn FC at Beyond Bancard Field. Hitting the road for its first of three matches in a 10-day span, fourth-placed Fort Lauderdale still ranks second in the Super League in points per match (1.6). However, after earning just two points from its last three outings, the club will look to get back on track against Carolina. The attack is led by a trio of Team of the Month honorees in August selections Kiara Locklear (4G) and Kelli Van Treeck (3G, 2A), the league's top-scoring midfielder, and September standout Jasmine Hamid (1G, 1A). With Taylor Smith suspended following a red card in the last match, the midfield will be anchored by the dynamic duo of Stella Nyamekye (1G, 2A) and Lily Nabet (1A). Captain Sh'nia Gordon and August TOTM defender Ella Simpson lead the back line, while starting goalkeeper Bella Hara returns from suspension after a red card against Lexington. With its eyes set on three points, Fort Lauderdale will look to take down a surging Carolina side.

Carolina Ascent FC enters the weekend on a four-match unbeaten run, winning three, after a slow start to the 2025/26 campaign. The reigning Players' Shield winners were winless through their first five matches, drawing three and losing two before beginning its hot streak. The club is led by October Player of the Month Audrey Harding and Team of the Month defenders Jill Aguilera and Sydney Studer. Offensively, Madison Mercado (4G) leads the attack, while goalkeeper Meagan McClelland ranks third in the league with 21 saves. With Fort Lauderdale coming to town, the matchup between the second- and fourth-placed teams promises to be one of the weekend's best.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Carolina Ascent FC met in the second match of the season at Beyond Bancard Field, where the teams played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in South Florida.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

Tickets

