Fort Lauderdale Returns Home for Florida Derby Showdown with Tampa Bay

November 14, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-4, 16 PTS) is set to host in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC (1-3-5, 8 PTS) on Saturday evening in another edition of the Florida Derby, returning to Beyond Bancard Field for its first home match in two weeks. The sides met once earlier this season, playing to a scoreless draw on October 4 in Tampa after facing off five times in the inaugural campaign. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale will look to secure its first win in the Florida Derby series on Saturday night at home.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's clash coming off its second defeat of the season, a midweek road loss at DC Power FC. The club is set to play its third match in seven days after last Saturday's and Wednesday's fixtures, heading into another contest on short rest. Despite the setback, Fort Lauderdale still sits second in the Super League standings and has a chance to get back on track against a struggling Tampa side. The team is led by a quartet of Team of the Month selections in forwards Kiara Locklear (4G) and Jasmine Hamid (2G, 1A), midfielder Kelli Van Treeck (3G, 2A) and defender Ella Simpson (3G). Midfielders Stella Nyamekye, Lily Nabet and Taylor Smith run the center of the park, with goalkeeper Bella Hara continuing to command the net. Returning to Beyond Bancard Field for its first home match in two weeks, Fort Lauderdale will see Saturday as a prime opportunity to return to the win column.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the Super League table with eight points through nine matches, Tampa Bay Sun FC enters Saturday's matchup on its best run of form this season. The club is unbeaten in its last five matches and is coming off its first win of the campaign after four straight draws. Tampa Bay's -3 goal differential and 10 goals scored both rank tied for second worst in the league. The side is led by two-time Team of the Month midfielder Sydny Nasello (2G, 3A), with Carlee Giammona (3G) and former Fort Lauderdale player Sabrina McNeill (3A) helping drive the attack. Defensively, returning standouts Brooke Hendrix and Vivianne Bessette anchor the back line in front of goalkeeper Sydney Schneider. With both teams coming into Saturday with its eyes on victory, Saturday's matchup has all the makings of a thrilling match.

After meeting five times a season ago, Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC have met once this season and played to a scoreless draw in Tampa Bay on October 4.

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

