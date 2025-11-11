Fort Lauderdale Ready for Midweek Road Duel against DC Power FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-1-4, 16 PTS) continues its road trip on Wednesday evening, taking on D.C. Power FC (2-3-4, 10 PTS) for its second match in five days. The sides have yet to meet in the 2025/26 campaign but faced off four times in the inaugural season, each earning a win and two draws. With kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. in the nation's capital, Fort Lauderdale will look to extend its winning streak on the road with momentum on its side.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Wednesday's duel fresh off its fourth win of the season, a road victory over Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday night. For the first time this campaign, Fort Lauderdale will play two matches in a five-day span and aims to extend its winning streak in a short week. The attack is powered by a trio of Team of the Month honorees in the electric Kiara Locklear (September, 4G), the dynamic Jasmine Hamid (October, 2G, 1A), and the versatile Kelli Van Treeck (September, 3G, 2A) while captain Sh'nia Gordon made her return to the front line after starting the first eight matches at right back. In midfield, Taylor Smith returns from suspension to join the steady duo of Stella Nyamekye and Lily Nabet. The retooled back line shined in its debut, with September TOTM defender Ella Simpson anchoring the right side alongside center backs Madison McComasky and Laurel Ansbrow, and Julia Grosso holding down the left. Between the posts, Bella Hara continues to prove she's among the league's best, earning her third shutout in eight starts while ranking third in saves (23). With momentum on its side, Fort Lauderdale will look to continue its strong run of form against a struggling D.C. squad.

D.C. Power FC enters the midweek matchup on a short turnaround and searching for form, having dropped three of its last five matches, including a loss Saturday to a struggling Brooklyn side. Despite recent struggles, D.C. is led by a pair of Team of the Month honorees in midfielder Alexis Theoret (September, October) and forward Gianna Gourley (October). Theoret ranks among the league's top 10 in chances created (10), while Gourley sits tied for third in goals (5). Defensively, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino ranks second in the league with 26 saves, and defender Sydney Cummings ranks fourth in passes (500) and seventh in clearances (48). With Fort Lauderdale firing on all cylinders, the visitors will aim to extend their streak against a D.C. team still trying to find its rhythm.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and DC Power FC are yet to meet in the 2025/26 campaign, but the clubs met four times in the inaugural season. Each team won a match while the other two matches ended in draws.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.

Tickets

