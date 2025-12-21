Sporting JAX Takes Fall Finale over Tampa Bay Sun FC, 3-1

Published on December 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Sporting JAX opened the scoring in the 28th minute before adding a second goal early in the second half. Tampa Bay Sun FC responded in the 65th minute when Jordan Fusco found the back of the net from close range, marking her first goal for the Club in her Tampa Bay Sun FC debut. Despite continued pressure and several late attacking moments, Sporting JAX added a third goal late in stoppage time to seal the result.

The Sun created multiple chances throughout the match, including sustained pressure in the second half and several opportunities from open play and set pieces. The performance reflected the group's willingness to compete and push forward, even as the match unfolded against them.

Jordan Fusco, when asked about her debut and first goal for the Sun, "It felt great! I was so grateful to have the opportunity to play and wear this jersey tonight. Although we didn't get the result, this is a great group and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do this spring!"

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown made several second-half adjustments as Tampa Bay looked to change the rhythm of the match, introducing fresh legs and attacking options in pursuit of an equalizer.

"I was really proud of the group tonight," said Schilte-Brown. "They stayed committed to the game plan, understood what was asked of them, and executed it with discipline. Conceding goals in transition is always difficult, but we scored a quality goal, stayed connected, and fought for each other until the final whistle."

Tampa Bay Sun FC now turns its focus to the spring season, using the Fall window as a foundation for continued growth and refinement as the Club prepares for the next phase of competition.

"It was a frustrating fall for us," said Sydny Nasello. "Results didn't go our way even when we were the better team on certain days, so it's important to not forget how this feels, but to be able to fully move on. We have to let go of the past. We have nothing to lose going forward, and we have been in this position before. We will be focused on staying together and fighting for one another. We are creating a ton of chances but we need to be more clinical in our finishing."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.