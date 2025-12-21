Locklear Scores, Fort Lauderdale Drops Fall Finale

Published on December 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-4-6, 18 PTS) dropped its matchup with Spokane Zephyr FC (4-6-6, 18 PTS) on Saturday evening at Beyond Bancard Field in the final match of the Fall portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Forward Kiara Locklear scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season and became the club's all-time leading scorer (12) in the loss. With the result, Fort Lauderdale fell for the fourth time this season and closed the Fall portion of the campaign with points in 10 of 14 matches, and the club will take a short holiday break before returning to action in a high-powered January clash against Lexington SC.

Fort Lauderdale United will take a holiday break before returning to action on Saturday, January 31 for a home matchup against top-seeded Lexington SC. The clubs met twice in the first half of the campaign, including a 3-3 draw in the season opener at Beyond Bancard Field on Aug. 23 and a road loss in Lexington on Oct. 16.

Fort Lauderdale fell into an early hole after conceding in the 5th minute, forcing the club to play from behind for the remainder of the match. Fort Lauderdale generated a number of dangerous attacks through Sh'nia Gordon, Kelli Van Treeck and Locklear throughout the first half, but was unable to find the back of the net. Spokane doubled its advantage in the 44th minute, sending Fort Lauderdale into the break trailing 0-2.

Fort Lauderdale made its first pair of changes at halftime, bringing on Jasmine Hamid and Kat González for Madison McComasky and Darya Rajaee to add attacking pressure. Hamid made an immediate impact, having a shot blocked inside the box in the 47th minute. Goalkeeper Bella Hara was called into action in the second half, making saves in the 57th and 67th minutes, but Spokane added a third goal just seconds later in the 67th minute. Spokane was shown a red card two minutes later, giving Fort Lauderdale a man advantage for the final 20 minutes.

Following a long ball from Van Treeck, Locklear got into the box and finished to cut the deficit to two. González nearly added another in the 78th minute, but her shot was saved. Fort Lauderdale continued to press, making additional changes with Sophie Harding entering for Ella Simpson in the 80th minute and Lilly McCarthy coming on for Taylor Smith. Despite sustained pressure, Fort Lauderdale was unable to find another goal and fell 3-1 in the final match of the Fall portion of the 2025 season.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, January 31 for its first match of the Spring portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, taking on Lexington SC. The clubs have met twice this year, drawing in the first matchup (Aug. 23) before Lexington took the second (Oct. 16).rd Field.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 21, 2025

Locklear Scores, Fort Lauderdale Drops Fall Finale - Fort Lauderdale United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.