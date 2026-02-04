The Sun Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Published on February 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Tampa Bay Sun FC proudly celebrates the women who work day in and day out to elevate our club at every level. From our technical staff on the field to our behind-the-scenes front office, the impact and vision of the Sun are demonstrated every day by our female-led organization.

As Tampa Bay's first and only professional women's sports team, we are proud to share that we are also the only club across the NWSL and Gainbridge Super League with an all-female sports leadership team. The Sun were built with a vision to be a leading voice for women's sports. That vision is reflected in our leadership structure, a rare and intentional effort in professional sports.

The framework of the Sun reinforces the idea that leadership roles in professional sports are not only attainable, but thriving. For players, working within our women-led organization provides both representation and mentorship, not just for athletes and coaches, but for young women and girls who aspire to follow in their footsteps.

The spirit of National Girls & Women in Sports Day is embraced throughout the Sun. Highlighting the impact of women in sports is part of our everyday identity as competitors, leaders, and game changers. At Tampa Bay Sun FC, that impact is clear, as our club continues to set the standard for inclusive leadership and opportunity in professional sports.







