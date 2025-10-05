Tampa Bay Sun FC Tie Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - In a rematch of last season's Super League championship, the Tampa Bay Sun FC held the Fort Lauderdale United FC to a 0-0 draw at home at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa.

The in-state rivalry has intensified since Tampa Bay beat out Fort Lauderdale to win the inaugural 2024-25 Super League Championship. Fort Lauderdale came into tonight riding a three-game win streak.

In the five previous match-ups, the Sun have won twice, including the Super League Championship, but tied the first three meetings.

The Tampa Bay Sun are now 0-3-3 in the first six matches of the 2025-26 season. Fort Lauderdale United FC is now 3-0-3.

Tonight's match theme was Kick for the Cure honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans were able to fill out "I Fight For..." cards for loved ones battling cancer. Sun players wore pink warm-ups and the goal nets were pink for the occasion.

NEXT MATCH

The Tampa Bay Sun face Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park next Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. The team's next home match is Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Lexington F C. The theme is Military Appreciation.

FINAL RESULT

Fort Lauderdale United FC 0 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 0

Saturday, Oct. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School







