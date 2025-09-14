Sun Struggle to Find Footing as Spokane Strikes Twice Before the Break

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Sun Struggle to Find Footing as Spokane Strikes Twice Before the Break

The opening half in Spokane belonged to the home side, who carried a two-goal advantage into the break. Tampa Bay Sun battled to find rhythm, yet found themselves tested by Zephyr's pressing play and clinical moments in the final third.

Tampa Bay looked to strike back late in the half when head coach Denise Schilte-Brown introduced McKenna Battilla for Hannah Keane. Almost immediately, Battilla carved out a chance, latching onto a Sydny Nasello delivery inside the box, but her effort sailed high of the target. It was the Sun's brightest glimpse of the first period and a sign of intent to respond.

The half closed with tension rising. A series of physical duels saw Jillian Shimkin dismissed for violent conduct just three minutes after the restart, reducing Tampa Bay to ten players. Soon after, Siena Bryan went into the referee's book for a foul in midfield, forcing the Sun to manage discipline alongside the mounting scoreline.

At halftime, Spokane led 2-0, leaving Tampa Bay with a mountain to climb and the challenge of playing the entire second half a player down.

Sun Battle with Ten, Create Chances but Fall Short in Spokane

The second half began with Tampa Bay Sun facing an uphill battle, already two goals down and soon reduced to ten players after Jillian Shimkin was shown a red card in the 48th minute. Despite the disadvantage, the Sun pressed forward and carved out some of their best opportunities of the night.

A flurry of chances arrived just before the hour mark. From successive corners, Carlee Giammona rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike, while Gabby Provenzano and Brooke Hendrix both saw efforts blocked inside a crowded penalty area. Emma Gaines-Ramos also tested Spokane's back line, but her shot from distance was deflected away.

Head coach Denise Schilte-Brown turned to her bench, introducing Sandrine Gaillard and Natasha Flint. Both substitutes injected new energy. Flint's left-footed effort was blocked, and moments later she supplied the cross that found Gaillard for a dangerous header in the 80th minute, denied only by Spokane's defense. McKenna Battilla also threatened from range, forcing goalkeeper Hope Hisey into a save.

As the minutes wore on, frustration grew. Sydny Nasello was shown a yellow card in stoppage time as Spokane managed the game and protected their lead. Seven added minutes gave the Sun a final push, but no breakthrough came.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of Spokane Zephyr, with Tampa Bay left to rue missed opportunities and the costly red card early in the half. The Sun will now look to regroup and channel their fight into next week's return to Suncoast Credit Union Field.

NEXT MATCH

Tampa Bay's next match is home vs Dallas Trinity FC on Saturday, September 20 at 7:30 pm EST at Suncoast Credit Union Field. This is a rematch of the 2024/25 playoff semifinal.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.