Tampa Bay Sun FC and Coppertail Brewing Launch Official Match Day Lager

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA, FL (Oct. 2, 2025) - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced a partnership with Coppertail Brewing Company to launch the first official Tampa Bay Sun Match Day Lager. The collaboration will debut at Suncoast Credit Union Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025 when Sun FC host Fort Lauderdale United FC.

On Wednesday, players joined Coppertail's brewing team in Ybor City to experience the canning process firsthand, marking the start of a partnership that blends football culture with Tampa Bay's renowned craft beer scene.

"This partnership is about more than a beverage," said Genesis Botero, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Tampa Bay Sun. "It is about celebrating our community, bringing people together, and creating a match day experience that feels authentically Tampa Bay."

"Brewing Match Day Lager for the Tampa Bay Sun FC means a lot to us," said Gary Kost, Marketing Director for Coppertail Brewing Company. "Supporting local and supporting women's sports go hand in hand, and we are proud to be part of something that brings the community together. We can't wait for the fans to try it out and Cheer on your Sun FC."

Here's where you can find it:

At Suncoast Credit Union Field: The lager takes center stage as our "Beverage of the Match," available throughout the venue, including a special Coppertail kiosk for this Saturday's Match.

At Coppertail Brewing: Available on draft and packaged for fans to enjoy year-round.

Check with your Local Retailers: Rolling out to select stores within proximity of Suncoast Credit Union Field.

To kick things off, our players toured Coppertail Brewing to witness the canning process. Their visit captured the spirit of this collaboration bringing together football, craft beer, and community.

This is more than a beer. It is a toast to our city, our supporters, and the future of women's football.







