Ali Rogers, Tyrone Mears Earn Super League Coaches of the Month Honors for September
Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League announced today that Fort Lauderdale United Head Coach Ali Rogers and former Head Coach Tyrone Mears have been named the Coaches of the Month for September. The pair guided Fort Lauderdale to an unbeaten start (3W, 2D), including three straight wins and two impressive victories on the road. The honor is the third for Mears dating back to the league's inaugural season, while Rogers earns the award in her first month at the helm.
"I'm grateful to be recognized as Coach of the Month," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "The team has done well in responding and setting the tone early, which has laid a strong foundation for us. My focus remains on us, continuing to get better each day and every week. It's a long season, and while this recognition is nice, it's just a small step in the bigger picture. We're committed to building, improving, and pushing ourselves to be better every time we step on the field."
Rogers has been operating as the Head Coach since the start of preseason, and she was officially elevated from Associate Head Coach on September 16. Rogers earned the first victory of her career in last week's 2-0 road win over Brooklyn FC and will look to extend Fort Lauderdale's win streak in Saturday's road clash with Tampa Bay Sun FC.
Back in Action
Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, October 4 for its second straight road match, traveling to face in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC. The sides met five times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale dropping the season series after three draws and two losses. Their most recent clash came in the Super League Final, where Fort Lauderdale fell in an extra-time thriller. Saturday's meeting will also mark the first time in club history the team faces an opponent for a sixth time.
