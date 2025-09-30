Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Partnership with Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce a new partnership with the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean (BBB), which will join the club as a partner for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean to Fort Lauderdale United FC," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "BBB's longstanding reputation for trust and accountability aligns perfectly with our mission to build a club that serves and uplifts our community."

Through this partnership, Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean will headline the "Beyond the Pitch" Series, a monthly networking event held at Beyond Bancard Field. It will also activate corporate hospitality offerings, digital engagement initiatives, as well as in-stadium rights, signage, LED displays and media around Beyond Bancard Field throughout Fort Lauderdale United FC's home matches.

"At BBB, we make trust tangible, and partnering with Fort Lauderdale United FC is a natural fit," said Saige Mills, Manager of Content and Brand of BBB Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean. "Fort Lauderdale is a new team and we're a legacy brand, both rooted in growth, community, and integrity."

Fort Lauderdale United harnesses the power of women's soccer to create change that extends far beyond the field. By staying rooted in community, the club works to create opportunities, foster connections and leave a lasting impact in South Florida.

To learn more about Fort Lauderdale United FC, visit www.ftlutd.com. To explore the Better Business Bureau's services and programs, visit www.bbb.org/us/fl/south-florida.







