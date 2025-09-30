New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at Spokane Zephyr FC

CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League and Carolina Ascent FC announced today a new start time and date for Carolina Ascent's away match against Spokane Zephyr FC. The match is now scheduled for Thursday, October 30 and will now kick off at 9:00 pm EST at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Carolina Ascent is back at home on Saturday, October 4 at 7:00 pm to take on DC Power FC. It is Soccer City Hoedown Night and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will be given a Carolina Ascent Cowboy Hat. Secure your tickets!







