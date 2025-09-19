Rise Together Community Event with Carolina Ascent FC Saturday

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







What: Carolina Ascent FC women's professional soccer team hosts a free community event with Carolina's Champion League for young soccer players and fans this Saturday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. All of the Carolina Ascent players will participate in the event, coaching and cheering the teams, autographing and connecting with their community.

Saturday's celebration includes 16 Carolina's Champion League youth soccer matches, music, giveaways, team merchandise, and more. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with Carolina Ascent players and get their autographs.

When: Sat., Sept. 20, 9 a.m. - noon Matches will be played on Fields 2 & 4 at 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Where: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105







