Brooklyn FC Rallies from Two Goals Down to Draw 2-2 with DC Power

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Washington, D.C. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) battled back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against DC Power FC on Thursday evening at Audi Field. DC Power struck early through midfielder Loza Abera in the 19th minute and doubled their lead when forward Gianna Gourley finished from close range in the 33rd.

Brooklyn responded after halftime as captain Kelsey Hill pulled one back in the 58th minute. Striker Rebecca Cooke finished a through ball from Ana Marković to level the match in the 80th. Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty made several key saves late to secure the point.

Key Takeaways

Forward Ana Marković registered her first assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty made her first appearance for Brooklyn FC.

Captain Kelsey Hill scored her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Hope Breslin recorded her first assist of the season.

Forward Rebecca Cooke scored her first goal of the season.

Tengarrinha's View

On his message to the team at halftime...

"When you're down 2-0, there's not much more to lose. My message was exactly that: react. It wasn't so much about tactical adjustments, although we did correct a few small details, but more about how the players interpreted it. I asked them for a response of character, to show they believed it was possible to get back into the game. The credit is all theirs, because coming back from that kind of deficit is never easy, and it requires not only quality of play but also tremendous mental strength. The second half showed a team that didn't give up, that believed until the end, and that was rewarded for the courage they showed in every moment."

On resilience and team identity...

"That says a lot about the identity of this group. It's not just resilience, it's conviction. This team doesn't put its head down, even when circumstances are against us. There's a collective spirit that's clear to see: both the starters and the players coming off the bench are able to maintain the level and bring new energy. Of course, we would prefer not to always be chasing games, but there's something very positive here: the ability to believe and fight until the very last minute. That speaks volumes about the maturity of the group and about the culture we're building at this club."

Match Reactions

Kelsey Daugherty:

On preparing for late saves...

"I think just keeping belief in the team and focusing on each action individually. And we keep intensity in the trainings every day so that's always good prep."

On the second-half response...

"I think you saw a real shift in the second half - we weren't going to leave that pitch with nothing. We were winning our duels and doing whatever it took. You could just see the grit in how we went forward and worked back for transitions."

Rebecca Cooke

On her 80th minute goal...

"I knew that Ana would play me the ball back and the only thing going through my head in that moment was that I will score. It was a goal of instinct."

On drawing late fouls...

"Ã¢ÂÂ As a striker sometimes your job is to hold the ball and draw the foul so that's what I tried to do. It was important for us to calm the game down - it was a game full of emotions so slowing the game down at points was important."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC returns home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, September 28, for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Fort Lauderdale United FC as part of Youth Sports Day. All kids 14 and under are invited to join an on-field parade around the pitch before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 1:30 p.m. to take part. A match ticket is required to participate. Fans may purchase a special ticket package that includes one ticket to the match plus the official 2024/25 Brooklyn FC Diaza Authentic Away Jersey here.

