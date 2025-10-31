Brooklyn FC and DAÖMEY to Launch Limited-Edition Varsity Jacket

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced a merchandise collaboration with DAÖMEY, the sports lifestyle brand. The collaboration features a limited-edition jacket designed with former Brooklyn FC defender Sasha Pickard. The jacket will be available for purchase at a launch event at the Pelé Soccer Store in Times Square on November 17 and will launch online here.

"I was thrilled when Cindy approached me about this collaboration, I saw this as an opportunity to not only propel the Brooklyn FC brand forward but also a way for the club to benefit from the constant parallels between football and fashion," said Brooklyn FC's Partnerships Lead Mosiah Whyte. "I am hoping this statement piece can bridge the gap between the fashion forward individuals of NYC and the Brooklyn FC community while also paying homage to an iconic borough."

The launch event at Pelé Soccer Store in Times Square will feature Brooklyn FC players, exclusive first-in-person access to the jacket, and additional promotional activations. Brooklyn FC's social media channels will announce additional details in the coming weeks.

"DAÖMEY has always been about blending sports, culture, and fashion, and this collaboration with Brooklyn FC is a perfect reflection of that," said DAÖMEY's creative director, Cindy Capo-Chichi. "Working with Sasha and the Brooklyn FC team allowed us to create something that embodies the club's energy and the creative spirit of Brooklyn. We're excited for fans to experience the collection and see how fashion and football intersect in a meaningful way."

As part of the partnership, DAÖMEY and Brooklyn FC polled the team on who was the most stylish player. The winner, Pickard, had the opportunity to participate in the design process. Drawing inspiration from New York's street style and Brooklyn FC's identity, she worked alongside DAÖMEY's design team to create a jacket that embodies both the club and the city.

"I'm excited to be part of this project and to help create something that represents Brooklyn FC and the community," Pickard said. "Fashion and soccer are both about self-expression and working with DAÖMEY on this jacket was a chance to bring that to life in a way that feels true to both the club and Brooklyn."

