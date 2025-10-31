DC Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC on the Road

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power FC opens its two-game road stretch against Dallas this Sunday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Following the club's last-minute draw at home against Spokane Zephyr FC, Power FC aims to earn three points on the road against Dallas. Spokane opened the scoring with a 52nd-minute penalty kick followed by forward Gianna Gourley's equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to claim one point. Forward Gianna Gourley remains Power FC's all-time scoring leader with four goals this season (11 career goals).

"We keep improving our play, the way we're possessing the ball and controlling the tempo," head coach Omid Namazi said. "On top of that, we need to be more clinical in front of the goal. Even in the run of play early or middle in the game, we need to be more direct in trying to get in behind the other team's defender and make them face their own goal. We can create more goal scoring opportunities but can also force them into making mistakes and a lot of goals in this league are scored that way. Those are some things we're working on and building on."

Returning to the pitch following October's FIFA international break, four Power FC players were called up to represent their respective national teams. Forward Loza Abera (Ethiopia), midfielders Charlie Estcourt (Wales), Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) and Katrina Guillou (Philippines). All four players will be back ahead of D.C.'s match on Sunday evening.

While still uncertain which returning players will be available for D.C.'s side against Dallas, all four bring back valuable experience from representing their countries at the highest level that they'll look to channel while competing with Power FC.

"The international game is always a great experience for these players," Namazi said. "They're high level, competitive games and players are representing their country. I'm sure their intensity in these games is at a very high level and they give everything they've got for their home jersey. I'm hoping these games help them in terms of confidence."

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

Led by interim head coach Chris Petrucelli, Dallas Trinity FC looks to get back in the win column after losing back-to-back road matches against Lexington SC (6-1) and Spokane Zephyr FC (2-0).

Power FC is 1-1-2 all-time against Dallas, 0-1-1 on the road. The last time D.C.'s side faced Dallas Trinity FC on Thursday, May 8, the club battled back from a 2-0 deficit to earn their first home win of the 2024/25 Spring season. Forward Loza Abera recorded her first brace for the District and defender Susanna Fitch scored her first goal of the season.

"They're very dangerous coming off of two loses and now I'm sure there's going to be a reaction," Namazi said. "We have to be ready for that as soon as the whistle blows."

DC Power FC's home fixture will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  5:00 p.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.