Sporting JAX Thwarted in Road Loss against Lexington SC

Published on October 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX (3-3-3) headed to the Bluegrass State for a Halloween showdown with league-leading Lexington SC (4-0-5), ultimately falling 4-2.

Lexington has been the class of the Gainbridge Super League so far this season, and things weren't any different on Friday. Lexington got out to an early advantage, taking a 1-0 lead into the half.

Despite trailing at the break, Sporting JAX was still within reach of their talented opponents. This task became all the more difficult when Emina Ekic stretched the lead to 2-0 off of a deflection in the 53rd minute.

Lexington continued their aggressive attack, padding the advantage yet again in the 75th minute courtesy of prolific scorer Catherine Berry. Things looked grim for Sporting JAX, but the team soon came to life.

A spark began to light for the visitors, culminating in Paige Kenyon finding the back of the net to cut the deficit to two. It was late, but there was still life. This was soon followed by Lexington's fourth goal of the evening, all but sealing the deal.

In an interesting turn of events, league-leader in goals Ashlyn Puerta struck to reduce the hole back to two goals. With this taking place in the 96th minute, it was too little, too late. This marks her eighth goal of the season, along with a quick impact following her stint with the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team during the international break.

"This team is super tight-knit, so l think leaning on those relationships will allow us to bounce back," Kenton said. "We truly support each other on and off the field, so it allows us to grow from results like this one rather than dwell on individual mistakes."

Sporting JAX will look to rebound against Dallas Trinity FC in another road match next Saturday, November 8 at 5:00 PM. It will be seeking revenge from a 1-0 loss against the Texas side in September.







