Sporting JAX Back in Action against League-Leading Lexington SC

Published on October 29, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX (3-2-3) returns to Gainbridge Super League play following the international break, hitting the road to face Lexington SC (3-0-5) on Friday night.

During its last time out, Sporting JAX found a late goal from Ashlyn Puerta to force a draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC, extending its unbeaten streak to five matches. This week, the squad returns to the site of its final preseason tune-up back in August.

Sporting JAX will be facing quite the test against the top team in the league, which has yet to drop a match this season. Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks has been a steady presence in net as of late, and will look to bring this momentum into a showdown with the high-scoring offense of Lexington.

The team will also be joined by stars Ashlyn Puerta and Georgia Brown, who return to the squad after brief stints of international activity. Puerta looks to continue her historic season by adding to her seven goals thus far, while threats like Paige Kenton and Sophia Boman look to continue contributing to the attack.

Match Info

Lexington SC vs. Sporting JAX

Friday, October 31 at 7:00 PM

Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, KY

The Opponent: Lexington SC

After a rough debut season, Lexington SC has turned things around seemingly in an instant. The team that finished last in the table during the 2024/25 season now finds itself atop the league through eight matches.

This hasn't been an accident, either. Lexington made key changes during the offseason, including the addition of head coach Masaki Hemmi. Through his first eight matches in a brand new setting, his team has yet to lose a match.

Other critical additions were made to the roster. Tagging along from Hemmi's last stop at the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, forward Catherine Berry has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals. Contributing another five goals is Addie McCain, who joined from Fort Lauderdale United FC.

This dynamic duo both sit tied for second-most goals in the Gainbridge Super League this season, and will be ones to watch in Saturday's match. The Sporting JAX back line will have its hands full defending this pair, but it's not impossible. Friday's match will serve as a great litmus test for where the club is defensively.

How to Watch

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 29, 2025

Sporting JAX Back in Action against League-Leading Lexington SC - Sporting Club Jacksonville

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.