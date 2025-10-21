Ashlyn Puerta Called up to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Squad for Kansas City Training Camp

Published on October 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX phenom Ashlyn Puerta has been called up by the United States Under-20 Women's National Team for an upcoming training camp held in Kansas City, Mo. from October 22-30.

This marks the first camp for the new U.S. U-20 WNT head coach Vicky Jepson, who will look to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland. With the United States already securing qualification, Jepson can focus on constructing the optimal roster for the tournament.

Puerta's appointment comes in the midst of a wildly impressive start to her first professional season. Through eight matches, Puerta has netted a total of seven goals, which leads the Gainbridge Super League. This includes a hat trick in a win against Carolina Ascent FC in September.

The San Diego native's performance has been vital to Sporting JAX's success early in its first season of play. This was seen most recently when she scored in the 83rd minute to equalize against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday.

Other Gainbridge Super League call-ups to the roster include Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Charlotte Burge and Dallas Trinity FC forward Sealey Strawn. The rest of the squad includes top collegiate players and up-and-coming NWSL stars.

This call-up also serves as a chance for these players to interact with the Senior United States Women's National Team, which will be in Kansas City for a friendly against New Zealand on October 29.







