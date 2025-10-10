Sporting JAX Seeking Vengeance on Road against DC Power FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting JAX Staff

October 10, 2025 10:00 am

Sporting JAX (2-2-2) will conclude a three-match road trip on Tuesday when it faces DC Power FC (1-1-3) at Audi Field. These two have history, with Sporting JAX's first Gainbridge Super League match being a loss to DC.

The visiting squad is fresh off of a thrilling-match in Brooklyn, resulting in a 3-3 draw. It was another instance of Sporting JAX struggling to maintain leads, but the team pulled through when it mattered most to pick up a point. It's a point that stings, though, as a win would've seen them move into a very early rendition of the playoff field.

Sporting JAX now leads the Gainbridge Super League in goals allowed. While this is never a column one wants to see their team at the top of, they have been able to score in bunches to help neutralize this weakness. Despite this, they remain fifth in the table and have a great chance to pick up three points against a team that hasn't won in its last four matches.

Positively, Sporting JAX saw some distribution of wealth in the draw against Brooklyn, with three different goalscorers, two of them recording their first of the season. While Ashlyn Puerta has lit the league on fire early on, it's an encouraging sign to see more and more teammates finding the back of the net. One of these was Baylee DeSmit, who scored in the 95th minute to secure a result.

"It's definitely fun, and a great feeling for it to be a professional goal and to be back close to where I live, [and] to have some family and be able to watch it," DeSmit said.

Match Info

DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX

Tuesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM

Audi Field | Washington, D.C.

The Opponent: DC Power FC

As aforementioned, it's been some time since DC Power FC last tasted victory-August 23, to be exact. That win came against Sporting JAX, with Gianna Gourley's brace helping lead the charge on a late night at Hodges Stadium.

Since then, though, that winning feeling's been hard to come by. While a four-match winless streak isn't ideal, things could be worse. Excluding a recent 3-2 loss to Carolina Ascent FC, it has quietly matched its opponents and collected points to find itself sixth in the standings.

"We've learned a lot of lessons over the course of the last couple of months and we've really grown," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "We've also we've had to go back to some of the fundamentals; it's easy to forget when you're trying to make things a little bit more complex in a team, because we know that we're getting better and better and we're adding more adding more challenges to the group, but sometimes we just got to go back to basics."

When analyzing stats, it's important to remember that DC has only played five matches thus far. Even still, it leads the league in defensive discipline with just 49 fouls conceded and five yellow cards. This will likely be of relief for their guests on Tuesday, coming off of a hard-fought match against the most penalized team in the league.

All in all, this should be an exciting match between two teams that have already faced each other. Sporting JAX will be hungry to avenge its season-opening loss and continue its climb up the standings. Across the aisle, DC Power FC will look to assert its dominance over the league's newest member and build some momentum of its own.

How to Watch

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







