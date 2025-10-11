Carolina Ascent, Lexington SC Play to 1-1 Draw

Published on October 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Carolina Ascent and Lexington SC drew 1-1 in a thriller Friday night in Kentucky.

#18 Audrey Harding put the Ascent on top in the 72nd minute, but Lexington's #18 Addie McCain equalized in the 97th minute to steal points at the end.

The draw does extend Carolina's unbeaten streak against Lexington to five games.

Last year's Player of the Year #10 Emina Ekic, now with Lexington after spending the inaugural season with Spokane, nearly gave her squad the lead in the third minute. Slipped through nicely and staring down #1 Meagan McClelland one-on-one, McClelland came up big early with a nice reflex save.

A solo effort from #9 Mia Corbin nearly led to the Ascent breaking the ice. Corbin dribbled through four players and fired on her left foot just wide in the 28th minute.

Another massive chance came a minute later. In-form #31 Mackenzie George beautifully spun her defender and fed Harding in the middle of the box. Harding looked to place it in the corner with a side-footed shot, but just missed the post.

Lexington had the better of the play in the first half of the first 45, but Carolina gained attacking confidence to end the half. Regardless, it remained scoreless at the break.

Right away, another glorious opportunity for the Ascent came. #10 Rylee Baisden completed a give-and-go with Harding. In alone, Lexington goalkeeper #26 Kat Asman made an excellent kick save as Baisden tried to finish at her near post.

On the ensuing corner, the ball bounced out to Harding. Her shot was cleared off the line.

The Ascent continued to tilt the pitch, putting consistent pressure on the hosts. They finally found the back of the net in the 66th minute, but the flag went up in the process.

However, their pressure finally did pay off in the 72nd minute. Baisden worked it to George down the sideline. Her cross deflected off #14 Taylor Porter, off a Lexington defender, and fell to the feet of Harding. Her strike was redirected and wrong-footed Asman.

Carolina Ascent courageously defended in crunch time, throwing their body all over to clear. As time was running out, Lexington tied it. In the 97th minute, a bouncing ball in the box found McCain on the six, who knocked it past McClelland to save a point for the home side.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.