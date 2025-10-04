Carolina Ascent FC Hosts DC Power FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium to Cap off a Three-Game Home Stand

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC returns to American Legion Memorial Stadium for its third straight home game, hosting DC Power FC this Saturday at 7 p.m. Carolina Ascent continues their push for their first win of the season.

The match follows forward Maddie Mercado's selection to the Gainbridge Super League's September Team of the Month. Mercado scored three goals last month, including the fastest goal in league history just 43 seconds into her debut, and added an assist to cap off a breakout start to her Ascent career.

Soccer City Hoedown Night will feature cowgirl hat and cowbell giveaways while supplies last, along with live music, mechanical bull riding, and line dancing for an exciting night for everyone. Fans can watch the match live on Peacock and TV 64.

Who: DC Power FC vs Carolina Ascent FC

What: Carolina Ascent FC is back at American Legion Memorial Stadium to take on DC Power FC with sights set on their first win of the season.

When: Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Charlotte, NC - American Legion Memorial Stadium

Media Information:

- Match will be streamed live on Peacock and WAXN-TV 64







