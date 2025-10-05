Spokane Zephyr FC Battle Lexington SC to Draw in Defensive Duel

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Zephyr FC played Lexington SC to a 0-0 draw on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium, marking the second draw between the two clubs this season.

Zephyr FC's interim head coach Josh McAllister spoke on what worked defensively on Saturday.

"We focused on keeping them wide and out of central areas, which the girls did very well," said McAllister. "We possessed the ball the best we have all season, which also helped us."

The match started off slowly, with no shots on target taken in the first 10 minutes. Zephyr FC saw its first opportunity in the 12th minute, with midfielder Aryssa Mahrt getting a shot inside the box that bounced right to Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman.

Spokane had another good chance in the 26th minute, with forward Tori Zierenberg firing a shot inside the box that missed wide right. Minutes later, Lexington SC midfielder Emina Ekić got a run inside the box and took a shot that was deflected one-handedly by Spokane goalkeeper Hope Hisey.

Hisey reflected on the team's performance on Saturday.

"I'm very proud of the continued defensive effort from the entire team. It's been critical in culminating much needed points," said Hisey.

Lexington SC came out in the second half aggressive offensively, getting multiple shots on goal in the first few minutes. Ekić, the reigning Super League player of the year, got herself open inside the box in the 50th minute, with Spokane defender Reese Tappan making a great defensive play to deflect a potential shot.

Tappan spoke on the defensive effort by Spokane following the match.

"Really proud of the team's defensive effort for all 90 minutes. [It] felt like a dominant performance by us that hopefully next week will translate to a win," said Tappan. "Excited to be at home again next week and play in front of our amazing fans."

In the 52nd minute, Lexington defender Hannah Sharts had a shot near the goal that Hisey saved off a diving attempt. Hisey had five saves against Lexington and has a league-leading 27 this season.

Spokane had its best scoring chance of the second half in the 70th minute, with forward Ally Cook getting a shot off towards the right side of goal that was quickly deflected by Asman.

This match was the second scoreless draw between Spokane and Lexington this season, with the two clubs recently playing each other to a shutout last month in Lexington, Kentucky. Zephyr FC will play Lexington SC again on December 6th at Lexington SC Stadium.

Coach McAllister reflected on his club's performance against a talented Lexington team that is currently second in Gainbridge Super League standings.

"The team is growing every single game. Lexington is the most talented team in this league, so it's not an easy feat to score on them," said McAllister. "We created good opportunities, which we'll need to take advantage of to beat teams of their level." Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Zephyr FC will host Dallas Trinity FC on October 12th. The match is set to kickoff at 4 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the match, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







