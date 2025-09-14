Spokane Zephyr FC Has Strong Offensive Showing in 2-0 Win Over Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Zephyr FC defeated Tampa Bay Sun FC 2-0 on Saturday to secure its first win of the 2025-26 season.

Zephyr FC interim head coach Josh McAllister spoke on the offensive sets that helped Spokane achieve its first victory of the season.

"We moved Lena and Ally closer together which gave us more options, centrally. Also, with our wingbacks, we were able to get forward and create more width," said McAllister.

Zephyr FC had a strong offensive performance against the reigning champions, with forward Lena Silano scoring in the 24th minute to give Spokane a 1-0 lead. The goal was Silano's third of the season, which is tied for first among all Gainbridge Super League players this season.

Spokane kept the pressure on to end the first half, with forward Ally Cook scoring in the 45th minute to give Zephyr FC a 2-0 lead into halftime. Cook rebounded a deep shot by Cam Tucker that bounced off the goalpost and into Cook, who knocked in the score. Cook's goal was her second of the season.

Tucker spoke on the importance of getting the first of the season following the match.

"So happy to get our first win, especially being at home," said Tucker. "Big shout out to the fans for bringing such great energy. Can't wait to keep carrying this momentum forward."

Tampa Bay Sun FC came out in the second half searching for its first goal, with midfielder McKenna Batilla getting an opportunity inside the box that sailed wide right.

Tampa Bay had its best opportunity at a score in the 55th minute, with defender Brooke Hendrix having multiple shots inside the box deflected by Spokane. Tampa Bay Sun FC led the match with 14 shots to Zephyr FC's 12. Both clubs had three shots on target.

Zephyr FC stayed aggressive throughout the second half, with defender Kelsey Oyler firing a shot outside the box that traveled too far right. Despite the missed goal, Oyler still left her mark on the match, recording an assist on Silano's goal in the 24th minute.

Saturday's match also marked a milestone for multiple players, with midfielder Felicia Knox and defender Charley Boone both making their first starts of the season for Zephyr FC. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey also earned her first clean sheet of the season. Hisey had nine clean sheets last season, which was tied for first in the league among all goalkeepers.

Boone spoke on the resilience of her teammates following the match.

"This first win feels amazing, and it's a testament to the effort and resilience of our whole team," said Boone. "To share this moment with each other and with the community that backs us means so much."

Following Saturday's win, Spokane Zephyr FC will travel to Kentucky for a match against Lexington SC on September 20th. The match is set to kickoff at 2 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's next home match on October 4th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.