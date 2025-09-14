Carolina Ascent Complete Another Comeback, Draw Sporting Jax 2-2

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Carolina Ascent overcame a two-goal deficit to secure their third consecutive 2-2 draw Saturday night against Sporting Jax.

The newest side to the Gainbridge Super League got off to the strong start, but goals from #4 Maddie Mercado and #17 Alyssa Walker gained Carolina Ascent another point in the league table.

It was truly a game of two halves. For large portions of the first frame, Sporting Jax was on the front foot and jumping out to a two-goal lead had the hosts dreaming of the club's first home victory. However, after Mercado's late goal before halftime, Carolina Ascent played with a new vigor in the second 45 minutes and ultimately, gained a crucial road point.

Picking up where she left off, it was Mercado that nearly got the scoring started in the 5th minute. The forward got on her left foot and blasted a low shot off the woodwork.

Sporting Jax found their game and the icebreaker in the 11th minute. #19 Ashlyn Puerta headed home a fizzed cross from #20 Julia Lester for her league-leading third goal of the season.

Shortly after forward #7 Jade Pennock bent one just wide, Jax doubled the advantage. #10 Meg Hughes made a strong run forward and her low cross to the back post found #4 Maddie Kemp for her first professional goal.

The Ascent cut the lead in half with a pivotal goal before the break. Jax goalkeeper #1 Jamie Gerstenberg fumbled a #7 Jill Aguilera cross and Mercado was there to bury the loose change to equal Puerta's league lead.

There was a clear urgency from Carolina coming out of halftime. Their press caused Jacksonville issues and their attack was a constant force in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

#10 Rylee Baisden had a glorious chance to equalize in the 56th minute. A looping cross fell to the winger on the edge of the six, and with just the keeper to beat, she put it just high.

The tying goal finally came in the 74th minute. It was a stunning turnover off a goal kick from Jacksonville. #31 Mackenzie George retrieved the giveaway and quickly fed Walker, who one-timed it home for her first Super League goal.

Two final chances for Carolina Ascent to complete an amazing comeback.

In the 82nd minute, #8 Emily Moxley's corner found #5 Jenna Butler's, but her attempt skimmed the crossbar.

As the six minutes of stoppage time dwindled down, Walker got on the end of a long ball clearance and touched it just by a charging Gerstenberg and by the post.

A third straight comeback resulted in a third straight 2-2 draw from Carolina Ascent, completing a trifecta of draws against Florida squads to begin the campaign.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the team's performance:

"Unfortunately, it is another game of two halves. I thought we were so far away from the game in the first half, very uncharacteristic and unlike us. We've been starting pretty well and that was not acceptable. We were able to have some honest words at halftime and we got a much different second half and potentially enough chances to win the game.

Poole on the momentum changing of the game:

"It was all mentality and urgency. In a game up against a good team, you can't be passive and standoff. We adjusted our mentality and rolled our sleeves up a little bit and we saw a team much more like ourselves in the second half.







