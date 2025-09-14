Van Treeck Brace Lifts Fort Lauderdale to Second Consecutive Victory

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (2-0-2, 8 PTS) earned its first home victory of the season on Saturday evening, defeating Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-0, 9 PTS) 4-1 at Beyond Bancard Field. Midfielder Kelli Van Treeck scored her first two professional goals and forward Kiara Locklear added her third of the season in the dominant win. With the result, Fort Lauderdale climbs to second in the Super League standings while posting the highest goal total by any team in a match this season and extending its unbeaten start to four matches with back-to-back wins. In fact, the four goals marked the most Fort Lauderdale has ever scored in a single match in club history.

Fort Lauderdale opened with the same intensity it showed in last weekend's victory...

QUOTES:

Kelli Van Treeck on scoring her first two professional goals in tonight's win...

"Whatever it takes to just get the win, but I'm just excited that we won and that we got our first three points here at home. It doesn't matter if I'm the one that puts in the back of the net, as long as we're putting in the back of the net and we're winning."

Kelli Van Treeck on sharing the right side with Sh'nia Gordon & their chemistry together...

"Sh'nia is just fun to play with. She makes it easy to play in front of her, and she's always making that that run high. It's just nice to be able to just interchange - sometimes I'm the one that's flying, sometimes it's her and I'm dropping in a little bit, but ultimately, she just makes it easy to play with."

Kelli Van Treeck on the challenges of taking a year away from soccer before turning professional...

"It's exciting and I'm really thankful. It's been so fun being with this team, the team culture and vibe has been really good. I'm just excited. Speed of play has been a challenge, definitely getting my speed of play back. Coming from the college game anyway, it's going to be a speed of play thing and then just taking that time off the ball. And then, it's just continuing to grow my fitness and get that back. It's just been fun and I'm excited to be back."

Tyrone Mears on tonight's match...

"Yeah, it was excellent. We would have liked another clean sheet, but you'll take that when you're scoring four goals. But yeah, Dallas have shown they are a tough team to play against. But again, I thought we were excellent. You know that first 45 minutes, we were sharp on the ball and had a lot of control. And again, with the goals we score, we can show that we can really attack the space and finish."

Tyrone Mears on how the club finished out a victory at home after drawing its first two matches after leading late..

"I mean, obviously, there are new additions. We still got another couple to come into the squad, which is good. I think it's just the team gelling, it always takes time. We've had a lot of changes, a lot of new players, but I think you can see, you know, for instance, Kelli's impact coming into the starting 11. She's settling in really well, and we're still getting to know each other. The first two home games, we should have been coming away with three points in each of them, but tonight showed that the girls are learning."

Tyrone Mears on Lily Nabet's debut & how she fits with the team...

"Lily is a ball player, a very intelligent soccer player. I think it was always going to be fitness. I think with her, it's going to take her a little bit of time to get her up to scratch, but she helps a lot on the ball and she is very intelligent. She can play with pressure, can play forward, and she executes with that final ball really well to these attackers."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.