Early Success for Fort Lauderdale United FC in 2025/26 Campaign

October 30, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After wrapping up its most recent match against Lexington SC, Fort Lauderdale United FC has completed the first seven fixtures of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, marking the end of the campaign's opening quarter. In just its second year of competition, Fort Lauderdale has impressed early, rising to the top of the Super League standings at one point and earning league-wide recognition along the way.

Fort Lauderdale opened its season with a pair of thrilling draws at Beyond Bancard Field against Lexington SC (3-3, August 23) and Carolina Ascent FC (2-2, August 30). The club then rattled off three straight victories; a 1-0 road win over Spokane Zephyr FC on September 6, a dominant 4-1 home victory against top-seeded Dallas Trinity FC on September 13 and a 2-1 road triumph over Brooklyn FC on September 28. Playing its second and third consecutive road matches, Fort Lauderdale battled in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC to a scoreless draw (0-0) on October 4 before suffering its first defeat of the season, falling to Lexington SC on October 16.

After losing nearly half of its starters from last season, Fort Lauderdale opened the new campaign with a six-match unbeaten streak before suffering its first defeat in Match 7. Strong development from returning players, paired with key offseason additions, has the club in a strong position at the quarter mark. Fort Lauderdale sits third in the standings but ranks second in points per match (1.7) with 12 points collected thus far. The side also ranks third in goals scored (13), fourth in goals conceded (12), and tied for third in shutouts (2) while being just one of two teams in the Super League to win three consecutive matches.

The revamped Fort Lauderdale United FC squad has been led by a trio of September Team of the Month selections; returning forward Kiara Locklear and rookie standouts Kelli Van Treeck and Ella Simpson. The group has been instrumental in the club's early success, with Locklear pacing the team with four goals, Van Treeck standing as one of just two midfielders in the league with at least two goals and two assists and Simpson leading all defenders league-wide with two goals.

Newly appointed head coach Ali Rogers earned Coach of the Month honors in her first month at the helm, continuing the club's strong run of form following last season's trip to the Final. In addition to Locklear, key returning contributors include defenders Sh'nia Gordon, Laurel Ansbrow, Julia Grosso, and the rehabbing Laveni Vaka; midfielders Taylor Smith and Darya Rajaee; and forwards Jasmine Hamid and Nia Christopher.

Alongside Van Treeck and Simpson, key offseason additions include rookie goalkeeper Bella Hara and NWSL loanees Stella Nyamekye and Lily Nabet. Hara ranks tied for second in the league in both shutouts (2) and saves (19) while starting all seven matches this season. In the midfield, Nyamekye (1G, 1A) and Nabet (1A) have each played pivotal roles in Fort Lauderdale's early success.

Looking Back

In its inaugural campaign, Fort Lauderdale United FC also started strong, winning three of its first seven matches while recording one draw and three losses. Much like the 2025/26 squad, last season's team held a +1 goal differential and posted two shutouts through the opening quarter of play. Both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 sides opened their seasons with draws before putting together three-match win streaks from Match 3 through Match 5. During its inaugural season, the Super League presented monthly awards for August, but did not continue the practice this year as the 2025/26 campaign began on August 23. In 2024/25, Laveni Vaka and Felicia Knox were honored in the first ever edition in August, Jasmine Hamid and Addie McCain earned September recognition and Celia Gaynor represented the club in October. Former head coach Tyrone Mears was also named the league's September Coach of the Month after guiding Fort Lauderdale to three consecutive victories.

Tickets

