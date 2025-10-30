Top-Three Goalscorers in the League Match up as LSC Hosts Sporting JAX on Halloween

Published on October 30, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - It is something Lexington Sporting Club fans still have not gotten tired of saying - their women's team is the only undefeated club in the Gainbridge Super League. The squad will play Sporting JAX in its ninth match of the season Friday, completing one-third of the current campaign without a loss should it pick up points.

LSC's start to the season has been historic.

Its eight-match unbeaten streak is tied for the third-longest streak in league history. Its 17 goals through the first eight matches are the most to open a season. Its three goals allowed after the season opener are the fewest in a seven-match span in league history.

A formidable foe awaits Lexington on Friday in Sporting JAX. The first-year club is tied for the second-most goals in the league behind Lexington and are unbeaten in its last five matches.

However, Mac Hemmi's group only needs to look as far as its last match for confidence. LSC took care of the only other undefeated club in the league, Fort Lauderdale United FC, with a 5-1 scoreline.

The match will feature the top three goalscorers in the Gainbridge Super League this season - Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta (7), Addie McCain (5) and Catherine Barry (5).

Lexington has proven through eight matches that when it is firing on all cylinders, it is second to none.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING SPORTING JAX

Sporting JAX has had a nice run to begin its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season. It enters the match at 3W-2L-3D and in fourth place in the standings.

Its season has been defined by the success of forward Ashlyn Puerta, the current Golden Boot frontrunner with seven goals on the season. In matches where Puerta scored, Jacksonville is 2W-0L-2D. When she has not found the back of the net, the club is 1W-2L-1D.

As prolific as Puerta and the offense are, Sporting JAX has struggled to defend. The club's 15 goals allowed are tied for the second-most in the league. JAX has conceded multiple goals in five of its eight matches and allowed three goals on three occasions.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Addie McCain enters the match tied for the most goals in Gainbridge Super League history (15) alongside last season's Golden Boot winner, Allie Thornton.

HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Seven specialty cocktails inspired by the spookiest time of year will be available across the concourse Friday night for fans to sample. Fans can also pick up a drink passport to get stamps at each location. Full pours of each cocktail will be available for purchase.

A costume contest will also be held at the match.

BEER SPECIALS

Friday is $1.50 Beer Night, where fans can get Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $1.50.

Additionally, all match tickets include a voucher for one free beer at Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint after the match.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on Peacock.







