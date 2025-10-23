"Drink Or Treat": Lexington's Ultimate Halloween Pregame
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Things are getting spooky in the Bluegrass! Join us this Thursday, Oct. 31, as the unbeaten Lexington Sporting Club women take on Sporting Club Jacksonville for our "Drink or Treat" Halloween Celebration at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. for a prematch experience you won't want to miss.
Fans 21 and over are invited to explore a lineup of specialty Halloween-themed cocktails available throughout the stadium - each crafted with a unique twist and found at a different location. Sample them all (if you dare), and mark your progress on your official LSC Drink Passport as you go!
Fans can sample each cocktail for free, and if you find a favorite, full-size drinks will be available for purchase. Plus, it's also $1.50 Beer Night, making this the perfect chance to raise a glass and enjoy the ultimate Halloween pregame before kickoff. After the match, keep the celebration going as all ticketed fans will receive a voucher for a free drink at Jack Brown's - the perfect way to wrap up their Halloween night.
Upon arriving to the stadium on matchday, fans can pick up their cocktail map, drink passport and Jack Brown's drink voucher at the marketing table located just inside the ARH Gate.
No tricks here - just the ultimate Halloween pregame in Lexington, filled with flavor, fun, and football.
Check out the cocktail lineup below and plan your hauntingly good route through the stadium!
Zombie Blood Punch
Ingredients: Vodka // Blue Curacao // Pineapple // Orange Juice
Location: Main Concession Stand (Next to Section 109)
Vampire Blood Punch
Ingredients: Vodka // Blue Curacao // Cranberry // Orange Juice
Location: Sweet Shop Stand (Outside Section 128)
Black Widow
Ingredients: 1 oz Tequila // Lime // Blackberry Fruitful
Location: Modelo Stand (Outside Section 123)
Poison Apple Martini
Ingredients: 1 oz Vodka // 2 oz Apple Liquor // .75 oz Cinnamon Liquor
Location: Bratwurst & Hot Dog Stand (Behind Section 118)
Pumpkin Spice Bourbon Smash
Ingredients: .75 Pumpkin Spice Fruitful // 2 oz Woodford // 2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
Location: Spirits Stand (Behind Section 137)
Embalming Fluid
Ingredients: 1.25 oz Vodka // Ginger Ale // Lime Juice // Apple Fruitful
Location: Southwest Corner (Next to Section 137)
Witch Please (Premium Only)
Ingredients: 1 oz Vodka // 1 oz Rum // 1 oz Blue Curacao // Grenadine
Location: Endline Club (VIP Only)
