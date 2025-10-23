DC Power Football Club Announce Partnership with OrthoVirginia

Published on October 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club today announced that OrthoVirginia and the club have signed a one-year partnership.

DC Power FC will play its next home match at Audi Field on Wednesday, Nov. 12 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

"OrthoVirginia sets the standard for orthopedic care, and we're excited to partner with specialists that are consistently providing first-class services to individuals in and around the area." Jordan Stuart, DC Power FC Club President, said. "We're honored to name OrthoVirginia our club's Official Orthopedic, Sports Medicine, and Physical Therapy Provider/Partner as they continue to change the game and enhance the level of care available to our athletes and the broader community."

With its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia and offering orthopedic care in 36 locations across Virginia, OrthoVirginia is recognized as the largest Orthopedic medicine provider in the state. Committed to supporting the development of athletes throughout the state, OrthoVirginia partners with more than 25 local teams at the youth, collegiate and professional levels.

"OrthoVirginia is truly honored to serve as the official orthopedic provider for DC Power FC," Jamie Grossman MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at OrthoVirginia, said. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to support an extraordinary group of female athletes who embody excellence, resilience, and teamwork both on and off the field. Our team is committed to providing comprehensive orthopedic care that helps these women perform at their highest level and sustain long, healthy careers in the sport they love."

