DC Power FC Hosts Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Washington, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (1-2-3, 6 pts) returns to Audi Field to take on top-of-the-table Spokane Zephyr FC (3-2-4, 13 pts) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available for purchase at  dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets. Sunday marks Power FC's annual Kids at the Pitch match. The first 500 fans will receive a  DC Power FC Superhero Cape, and families are invited to stay for Trick or Treating post-match.

Following a 0-1 loss to expansion side Sporting JAX on Tuesday night, Power FC looks to get back in the win column and claim three points at home against Spokane Zephyr FC. Captain  Susanna Fitch  returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous match due to injury and won seven duels and made five tackles, while midfielder  Katrina Guillou  battled for a team-high nine duels and seven tackles in her second straight start. Despite outshooting Jacksonville 15-6, Power FC was unable to find the back of the net in a game that showed progress in possession and opportunities in the final third.

"It was a letdown with the past loss but we're pretty confident going into the game against Spokane on Sunday," head coach Omid Namazi said. "We played decently in the home opener and came away with a draw against them but we feel we're a much better team now. Not that they haven't improved also, but I think we've improved a great deal and are dictating the pace of the game to the other teams."

Scouting Spokane Zephyr FC

Led by head coach  Josh McAllister, Spokane Zephyr FC sits atop the league standings with 13 points through nine matches. Starting goalkeeper Hope Hisey has appeared in all nine matches for Spokane's side and earned a league-high five clean sheets along with the fewest goals conceded (six).

Power FC is 0-3-2 all-time against Spokane. In Power FC's home opener and their last time facing Spokane on August 30, D.C.'s side came away with a 2-2 draw. Midfielder Emily Colton's first professional goal opened scoring at the 25th-minute before Spokane scored back-to-back goals before the half. Defender Sydney Cummings sealed the draw with her 76th-minute equalizer and first Power FC goal.

Power FC looks to channel their aggressiveness on both sides of the ball to get back in the win column and claim three points at home.

"Spokane's super aggressive in everything they do," Namazi said. "Their press is aggressive, they press with four players on top but that leaves a gap in the middle of the field that we can expose. They're aggressive in their transition from defend to attack. When they win the ball, they're fast getting forward with numbers so our transition defensively has to be good."

Sunday's match will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  7:00 p.m. ET.







