Record-Breaking State Fair Clásico: Club América Femenil 3, Dallas Trinity FC 1

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC fell to Liga MX's Club América Femenil, 3-1, in the inaugural State Fair Clásico from Cotton Bowl Stadium during the renowned State Fair of Texas' final weekend on Saturday. The atmosphere was electrifying as fans from across the state took in the international friendly.

Today's attendance was 22,838, setting a record for largest crowd for a pro women's sporting event in Texas (record was 21,284 - KC Current vs. Houston Dash on 9/18/22 at PNC Stadium in Houston).

The former record for largest crowd for a pro women's sporting event in Dallas was 20,409 - Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings on 6/27/25, game at American Airlines Center.

Other attendance notes:

The largest attended DTFC match prior to today was 5/31/25 vs. Carolina Ascent (5,884).

This also marks Club América Femenil's largest attended game on US soil (was 14,769 on 7/26/24 -- the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup match between San Diego Wave FC and Club América Femenil at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The most-attended Gainbridge Super League match was 8/17/24 -- DC Power FC at Carolina Ascent FC (10,553) in Charlotte, NC.

Club América opened up the scoring thanks to forward Sarah Luebbert in the 34th minute, before doubling the lead in the 39th minute thanks to forward Bruna Villamala. América would extend their lead with a third goal in the 45th minute by defender Annia Mejia just before the end of the first half. Dallas Trinity FC continued to battle throughout the second half, as academy forward Sealey Strawn headed in a cross from Camryn Lancaster in the 70th minute of play. Dallas would ultimately fall to Club América Femenil, 3-1.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut took center stage at halftime with a performance for the ages, as he ate 114 Crab & Mozzarella Arancini, 2025 State Fair of Texas "Best Taste - Savory" winner, courtesy of Chef Stefan T. Nedwetzky.

Dallas Trinity FC proudly announced Walmart as the presenting partner of the Trinity Star, the official trophy of the State Fair Clásico. Together, we celebrate excellence, community, and the spirit of competition. For the last 50 years, Walmart has supported the Texas community offering low prices and sourcing products from local suppliers and it is proud to be part of this sporting event and to present Club América Femenil the Trinity Star Trophy.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC picks back up in league play on Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. DC Power FC (1-2-3, six points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

President and Co-Founder Charlie Neil

On what this event means for the city...

"It's incredible. You can just feel the culture of the community - this is our city! The State Fair is so special to Dallas, to this Metroplex, and to bring women's soccer and to see that support for both teams today. We can say this is not a moment, this is a movement and another step in the right direction."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On scoring in front of a record-breaking crowd...

"It was an amazing experience to have all these fans and people supporting you. It was a great experience to put one in the net! When you're on the field and look out to the fans, and see so many people, it's an amazing moment."

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the level of quality competition...

"It's a great opportunity to get tested against really talented players. That's a really good team that we played against tonight. You get a chance to give some people some minutes and a lot of them stepped up a lot tonight."







