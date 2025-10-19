Lewis Scores off the Bench as Brooklyn FC Falls 2-1 to Carolina Ascent

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women dropped a hard-fought 2-1 match to Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. Carolina opened the scoring in the 24th minute when right full back Brianna Martinez pounced on a rebound inside the six-yard box to put the visitors ahead. Left full back Jill Aguilera doubled the lead in the 56th minute, cutting inside from the left wing and firing a low shot past Brooklyn goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty.

Brooklyn answered in the 67th minute as substitute forward Sofia Lewis met midfielder Jessica Garziano's cross and smashed a right-footed strike into the top corner. Despite late surges from Brooklyn, the host couldn't find the equalizer.

Key Takeaways

Forward Sofia Lewis scored her first goal for Brooklyn FC, finding the top corner in the 67th minute.

Midfielder Jessica Garziano registered her fourth assist of the season, continuing as the team's leading playmaker.

Former Brooklyn FC players Mackenzie George, Luana Grabias, and Sydney Martinez returned to Maimonides Park for the first time since the club's inaugural season.

Tengarrinha's View

On steady improvement and maturity:

"I feel that we are improving, and it's very difficult, and I feel that I'm repeating myself every single weekend here, but I feel that this team has been improving, the maturity that they have been showing like in the game, the way that they play with the knowledge that I feel that we have been missing that since from the beginning. So it's like it's a marathon. It's not like 100 meters of a spring or whatever."

On focusing on their own identity over opponent scouting:

"No, I think we are in the moment that we need to focus on ourselves. I know that McKenzie is a very good player, also at ilera. They proved that tonight, but we need to keep focused on ourselves. We need to do the things that we have been working a little bit better. I can see the improvements. Like I said, sometimes it's difficult for the players understand what I'm trying to say, because they just about towards the game. So it's kind of tricky situation for me, but I need to keep saying the same that I believe. So I believe that we are doing a good job, and now we didn't focus about the individualities, and we are not going to focus on individualities in the next opponent. I think we need to work in our in our method, in our ideas, in the philosophy that we might we need to implement."

Match Reactions

Jordan Thompson

On the value of striking first and building momentum:

"I think anytime you go up first, it gives you a lot of confidence. And so now it's just, we've obviously shown that we can respond when we're down. So now it's working on the consistency to be there first, get that first goal, like Coach said, we got the first opportunities. Now it's just putting them away and giving us that momentum and confidence to then carry us through the second half."

Sophia Lewis

On settling into the league's style:

"I would say in the beginning, the first couple of games were really hard for me just adjusting to the American style of play versus the Portuguese style of play. So I think that was always kind of a factor that I was fighting against, but after a couple more games in, like, it's a lot more comfortable, and I'm kind of understanding what needs to be done in order to score goals in this league."

Up Next...

After concluding a four-match home stand, Brooklyn FC travels to Florida to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The team will aim to rebound and earn valuable points on the road after a competitive stretch at home.

After concluding a four-match home stand, Brooklyn FC travels to Florida to face Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The team will aim to rebound and earn valuable points on the road after a competitive stretch at home.







