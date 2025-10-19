Carolina Ascent Collect Road Win, Beats Brooklyn FC 2-1

Published on October 18, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

BROOKLYN, NY - Carolina Ascent picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday night, knocking off Brooklyn FC 2-1.

#2 Brianna Martinez opened the scoring and #7 Jill Aguilera scored the game-winning goal in the second half to stretch Carolina's unbeaten streak against Brooklyn to five games.

With the sun setting over Coney Island, Carolina Ascent got off to a sharper start, immediately setting the tone with maintained possession in Brooklyn territory.

Brooklyn's first golden chance came in the 22nd minute. #4 Emma Loving found #10 Rebecca Cooke in space at the back post, but the forward couldn't manage to put it on target.

Two minutes later, it was the Ascent that struck first. Brooklyn goalkeeper #30 Kelsey Daugherty batted away the initial chance from #23 Riley Parker, but there to dispatch the rebound was Martinez for her first Carolina Ascent goal.

#24 Emily Morris nearly scored her first professional goal in the 40th minute. After #31 Mackenzie George spun her defender, her cross bounced out to the Wake Forest alum and she sizzled one just over the bar.

After controlling a large majority of the first half, Carolina Ascent took their lead to halftime.

Not to be outdone by her fellow outside back, #7 Jill Aguilera netted her first of the year in the 56th minute to double the lead. After #18 Audrey Harding's first try was blocked, Harding dropped it off to Aguilera who blasted a rocket into the bottom corner.

All night, the passing from Carolina was pristine in Brooklyn's half. Parker blasted one in the 61st minute just high after fantastic intricate passing within the box.

Not to go away quietly, Brooklyn had a response. The hosts broke on the counter and substitute #11 Sofia Lewis got on her right foot and fired into the top corner, cutting the lead in half in the 67th.

Energized by making it a one-goal game, Brooklyn pushed to squeak out a point. Just as the game reached second half stoppage time, Cooke fired a header off the crossbar from a set piece. That was the best Brooklyn could manage to create in the final minutes as Carolina cleared every ball that came in after.

It is the first road victory of the campaign for Carolina Ascent, and a big three points in the second of this three-game road stretch.

Carolina Ascent will next take on Spokane Zephyr FC on October 30 at 9:00 pm.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"I thought it was a really good performance. They made us work and battle in the last 20 minutes, throwing the kitchen sink at us. It was good to see us take a step forward after last week's finish. I thought we were the best team in the game. We had to suffer and struggle a little bit in the last 20 minutes, but I'm glad we dug in and stayed strong."

Poole on the importance of playing quick and managing the game tonight:

"I thought from from the first minute of the game, Brooklyn came out with a lot of intensity and we handled that intensity really well in possession. We were able to play quickly and play around their press. And then on the flip side, we were able to force Brooklyn into some areas that they didn't want to be and made it easier on ourselves to win the ball back. We were good on both sides of the ball tonight."







