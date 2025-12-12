Carolina Ascent W-League and Academy Tryout Dates Announced

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the official tryout dates for the club's 2026 USL W League squad and Girls Academy U-20 team. Both sessions will be held on January 3, 2026, with on-site check-in and evaluations taking place at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Location is currently being confirmed and is subject to change.)

USL W League Tryouts

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium*

Eligibility: Players born 1995-2009

10:30 AM: Check-in

11:00 AM - 1:30 PM: Tryout session

Girls Academy U-20 Tryouts

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium*

1:30 PM: Check-in

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Tryout session

*Location will be finalized and communicated to all registrants should any changes occur.







