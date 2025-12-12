Carolina Ascent W-League and Academy Tryout Dates Announced
Published on December 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the official tryout dates for the club's 2026 USL W League squad and Girls Academy U-20 team. Both sessions will be held on January 3, 2026, with on-site check-in and evaluations taking place at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Location is currently being confirmed and is subject to change.)
USL W League Tryouts
Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium*
Eligibility: Players born 1995-2009
10:30 AM: Check-in
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM: Tryout session
Girls Academy U-20 Tryouts
Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium*
1:30 PM: Check-in
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Tryout session
*Location will be finalized and communicated to all registrants should any changes occur.
