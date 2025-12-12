Rested Fort Lauderdale Squad Set for Second Straight Road Test against Sporting JAX

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After a much-needed three-week break, Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-3-5, 17 PTS) is set to return to Jacksonville for a second straight meeting with Sporting JAX (6-3-3, 21 PTS) on Saturday evening. Fort Lauderdale fell 0-2 in the inaugural matchup between the sides on November 22 in the fourth match of a two-week span, and the club will be aiming to level the season series in the final meeting of the first half. With kickoff set for 5:00 p.m., Fort Lauderdale will look to take all three points in its penultimate match before the midway mark.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's duel coming off its third loss of the season, a 0-2 defeat to the same Sporting JAX side it will meet again this weekend. After navigating four matches in a 14-day stretch, Fort Lauderdale is fully rested following a 21-day break and will look to close out the first half of the campaign on a strong note with just two December matches remaining. The club is powered by six Team of the Month honorees: electric forwards Kiara Locklear (4G; September) and Jasmine Hamid (2G, 1A; October); dominant midfielders Kelli Van Treeck (3G, 2A; September) and Lily Nabet (1A; November); and lockdown defenders Ella Simpson (3G; September) and Madison McComasky (1G; November). Off-season addition Sophie Harding aims to make an impact within the attack after debuting in the previous match, while midfielder Stella Nyamekye resumes her commanding presence in the midfield following international duty with Ghana. In goal, Bella Hara continues to be one of the league's most consistent performers as Fort Lauderdale looks to take all three points on the road against a surging Sporting JAX squad.

Sporting JAX comes into Saturday's matchup as the hottest team in the league, riding a three-match winning streak that includes a victory over Fort Lauderdale. Just 12 matches into its inaugural season, the club sits second in the Gainbridge Super League standings, one point behind top-seeded Lexington SC. Sporting JAX is led by two of the three Player of the Month honorees, forwards Ashlyn Puerta (September) and Paige Kenton (November). The back line is led by defender Georgia Brown, who has appeared twice on the Team of the Month, while goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks made her first appearance on the November edition. On the attack, Puerta leads the league with 10 goals, and Meg Hughes tops the league in assists with five. With Fort Lauderdale looking to settle the score, Saturday's matchup promises to be a thrilling contest.

Matchup History

The clubs met for the first time on November 22 in Jacksonville, where Fort Lauderdale fell 0-2 on the road. With Saturday marking Fort Lauderdale's first match since the Thanksgiving break, the side will face Sporting JAX in back-to-back meetings.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







