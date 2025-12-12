Sporting JAX Looking to Make It Two-In-A-Row against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville returns home for a highly anticipated in-state matchup against Fort Lauderdale United FC as the team reaches the midpoint of the Gainbridge Super League season. Sitting firmly at No. 2 in the table, Sporting JAX looks to build on the momentum from its 2-0 victory in the first meeting between these Florida rivals. With the home crowd behind them, JAX aims to protect its position near the top and continue proving it is one of the league's toughest sides to break down.

Fort Lauderdale United FC arrives in Jacksonville holding the No. 4 spot, hungry to even the series and tighten the race in the upper half of the standings. With both clubs eyeing the playoff push-and an atmosphere boosted by Youth Sports Night-fans can expect a high-energy clash filled with intensity, Florida pride, and plenty of talent on display.

Match Info

Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Saturday | 5:00 PM

Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

For the Fans

Saturday's match marks Youth Sports Night presented by adidas, a celebration of the First Coast's vibrant youth athletics scene. The night will feature highlights of some of the top performers in our community.

It's important that fans remember this match-along with next week's on December 20-will kick off at 5:00 PM instead of the originally-scheduled time of 7:30 PM. The fun begins in the Fanzone at 3:00 PM, located in front of Hodges Stadium's main entrance. Fans can experience giveaways, games and family fun prior to kickoff.

This weekend is also Goals to Gridiron. The ultimate weekend bundle includes a Sporting JAX youth soccer clinic, a Sporting JAX match ticket and a Jaguars game ticket on Sunday. Things get started on Saturday at 3:00 PM on the turf field directly east of Hodges Stadium. Following this, participants will get to take in the exciting match as Sporting JAX looks to continue its surge up the standings.

Haven't gotten your tickets yet? There's still time! If you can't make it in person, the match will be streamed on Peacock and locally on CW17.







