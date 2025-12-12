Sporting JAX Looking to Make It Two-In-A-Row against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday
Published on December 12, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville returns home for a highly anticipated in-state matchup against Fort Lauderdale United FC as the team reaches the midpoint of the Gainbridge Super League season. Sitting firmly at No. 2 in the table, Sporting JAX looks to build on the momentum from its 2-0 victory in the first meeting between these Florida rivals. With the home crowd behind them, JAX aims to protect its position near the top and continue proving it is one of the league's toughest sides to break down.
Fort Lauderdale United FC arrives in Jacksonville holding the No. 4 spot, hungry to even the series and tighten the race in the upper half of the standings. With both clubs eyeing the playoff push-and an atmosphere boosted by Youth Sports Night-fans can expect a high-energy clash filled with intensity, Florida pride, and plenty of talent on display.
Match Info
Sporting JAX vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
Saturday | 5:00 PM
Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL
For the Fans
Saturday's match marks Youth Sports Night presented by adidas, a celebration of the First Coast's vibrant youth athletics scene. The night will feature highlights of some of the top performers in our community.
It's important that fans remember this match-along with next week's on December 20-will kick off at 5:00 PM instead of the originally-scheduled time of 7:30 PM. The fun begins in the Fanzone at 3:00 PM, located in front of Hodges Stadium's main entrance. Fans can experience giveaways, games and family fun prior to kickoff.
This weekend is also Goals to Gridiron. The ultimate weekend bundle includes a Sporting JAX youth soccer clinic, a Sporting JAX match ticket and a Jaguars game ticket on Sunday. Things get started on Saturday at 3:00 PM on the turf field directly east of Hodges Stadium. Following this, participants will get to take in the exciting match as Sporting JAX looks to continue its surge up the standings.
Haven't gotten your tickets yet? There's still time! Secure your seats today by clicking the button below. If you can't make it in person, the match will be streamed on Peacock and locally on CW17.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 12, 2025
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs DC Power FC - December 13, 2025 - 2 p.m. ET - Lexington Sporting Club
- DC Power Football Club Continues Road Stretch against Lexington SC on Saturday - DC Power FC
- Sporting JAX Looking to Make It Two-In-A-Row against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Looking to Make It Two-In-A-Row against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday
- Sporting JAX to Host Goals to Gridiron in Collaboration with the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season
- Sporting JAX Brings Home Another Three Points in a Dominate Win Against In-State Rival
- Sporting JAX Shifts December Kickoff Times to Earlier Evenings for Fans