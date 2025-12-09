Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) today announced official season ticket pricing for its inaugural season in the USL Championship, marking a significant milestone as the club prepares to kick off men's professional play in March 2026 at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

This represents a major step forward as excitement continues to build for the club's first USL Championship season and the return of high-level professional soccer to the First Coast. "There's already a tremendous amount of interest and excitement around our first USL Championship season, and we want to ensure that every fan and every family feels invited and able to be part of it," said Tim Hensley, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service for Sporting JAX. "By offering thousands of seats at $20 or less, with starting prices as low as $10 per match, we're ensuring our supporters get exceptional value without surprises. It's simple, it's transparent and it's built for fans."

Sporting JAX has designed its season ticket structure with fan accessibility and value at its core. More than 4,400 seats at Hodges Stadium will be priced at $20 or less per match, reinforcing the club's commitment to creating a welcoming, family-friendly matchday experience. Season ticket packages for 18 home games start at just $10 per game, making Sporting JAX one of the most affordable live professional sports options in Northeast Florida.

Season ticket members will receive a full suite of benefits, including:

Discounted single-match tickets

20% off Official Sporting JAX merchandise

Invitations to member-exclusive events

Interest-free payment plan options

A flexible ticket exchange program

Priority access to playoff tickets

With demand for the inaugural season already accelerating, fans are strongly encouraged to place deposits now to secure the best available seating locations for the 2026 season. Fans can secure their place in history by placing a $25 season ticket deposit now to lock in priority seat selection for the club's debut men's season.

For more information or to reserve a season ticket deposit, visit www.sportingjax.com or call the Sporting JAX front office at 904-863-KICK (5425), where a dedicated account executive will assist with personalized seat selection.







