DC Power FC Falls to Sporting JAX 0-1 at Home

Published on October 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Power FC (1-2-3 6 PTS) 0 vs. 1 Sporting JAX (3-2-2, 11 PTS)

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Audi Field

Player Notes

Defender Susanna Fitch returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous match due to injury. The Power FC captain made five tackles and won seven duels through 90 minutes.

In her second straight start, midfielder Katrina Guillou won a team-high nine duels and made seven tackles.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino made her sixth consecutive start and logged 90 minutes for Power FC.

Academy midfielder Valentina Perrotta appeared in her second match of the 2025/26 season as a 60th-minute substitute.

Match Notes

DC Power FC outshot Jacksonville 15-6.

DC Power FC is now 1-1-0 all-time against Sporting JAX.

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz (Charlie Estcourt 76'), Sydney Cummings, Madison Murnin, Anna Bagley, Loza Abera (Valentina Perrotta 60'), Katrina Guillou, Alexis Theoret, Jaydah Bedoya (Margie Detrizio 76') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Katie Duong, Carleigh Frilles and Ellie Gilbert.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

Sporting JAX Lineup: Kaitlyn Parks, Georgie Brown, Julia Lester, Grace Phillpotts, Caroline Murray (Katherine Sullivan 45'), Meg Hughes (Jessica Hunt 66'), Sophia Boman, Sophie Jones, Ashlyn Puerta (Daviana Vaka 84'), Paige Kenton, Jade Pennock (Baylee DeSmit 80')

Unused Substitutes: Jamie Gerstenberg, Zara Siassi and Andrea Fernandez.

Head Coach: Stacey Balaam

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On Power FC's overall performance against Jacksonville...

"I can see the team is starting to play better game in and game out," Namazi said. "However, you can't drop points the way we have in the last few games. We had numerous opportunities to score and were a little unlucky in some ways. We have to make better decisions in the final third and be clinical in front of the goal to put some of these chances away."

On the focus ahead of Sunday's match against Spokane Zephyr FC...

"It's recovery first and foremost and making sure the players who played tonight recover well and get their legs back," Namazi said. "Then, just working on technical matters in terms of facing a team like Spokane. They're at the top of the table and have played the most games. They're a tough team. They're physical, that's their strength. If we play the same way we played tonight, we can have the same type of connectivity and create opportunities against Spokane or any other team."

On the message to players following the loss...

"If we can do this against a good team like Jacksonville, I have no doubt that we can do it against Spokane and come out with a result" Namazi said. "That was my message to the players at the end. Yes, it burns to lose this game, but we can't put our heads down. There are plenty of games ahead of us and if we can put a couple of wins together, we're right back in it."

Midfielder Katrina Guillou

On the message in the huddle following Jacksonville's 64th-minute goal...

"We knew we were doing what was right and that we still had the game under control," Guillou said. "We were just a little bit unlucky in the finishing department but knew we were making the right decisions, the right passes and not rushing it."

On how Power FC approaches its upcoming match on Sunday following the result against Sporting JAX...

"I think that's the best part about the game is having this quick turnaround," Guillou said. "This game's done and over with, there's nothing we can do to change it now. Thankfully, we have another four or five days to reset and hopefully come away with a different outcome."

Midfielder Alexis Theoret

On how the schedule has affected Power FC's performance early in the season...

"Getting these early games in with your team is very important and it felt like we missed a little bit of time to gel together as a team, learn how each player plays and try to find our identity early in the season," Theoret said. "It felt like that was hindered a little bit so that means we have to work that much harder to figure it out."







