Only Remaining Unbeaten Clubs in the GSL to Face off Thursday - LSC and Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on October 15, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Week 9 of Gainbridge Super League action kicks off with its marquee matchup Thursday night as the last two unbeaten clubs in the league duke it out in the Bluegrass.

Lexington SC plays host to Fort Lauderdale United FC, a Week 1 rematch, in a contest that was originally scheduled for Sunday. However, the match was rescheduled at the request of Fort Lauderdale due to travel complications.

The first meeting between the two sides was an explosive thriller. Fort Lauderdale opened the match with two goals before Lexington rattled off three of its own. In the dying minutes, the Florida side was awarded a PK to even things at 3-3.

Since that contest, neither club has slowed down.

Lexington sits at 2W-0L-5D on the season after a dramatic 90+7' minute equalizer prolonged its undefeated streak last weekend. It continues to boast the league's best defense, conceding only five times in seven matches - and only twice since Week 1.

Addie McCain and Catherine Barry are both tied for the second-most goals in the GSL while Emina Ekić and McCain rank first and second in chances created.

LEX vs. FTL is a fixture that has been kind to McCain over her Gainbridge Super League career. Six of the forward's 14 league goals have come in this tie - she scored against Lexington five times last season as a member of Fort Lauderdale, then bagged another as a Green vs. her former club in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale has taken care of its own business. With a 3W-0L-3D record and matching LSC with 12 goals scored, United FC sits only one spot ahead of Lexington in the standings, separated by just one point.

Kickoff between No. 3 Lexington SC and No. 2 Fort Lauderdale United FC is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING FORT LAUDERDALE

Fort Lauderdale United FC is perhaps best defined by its efficiency. Despite having created only 42 scoring chances through six matches and ranking last in shots (70), Fort Lauderdale converts at a 17% clip - second only to Sporting JAX, the league leaders in scoring.

In three matches on the road this season, FTL is 2W-0L-1D with a +2 goal differential.

Kiara Locklear leads the side with four goals while six players have recorded an assist each. Bella Hara has started every match in goal for United FC, posting a 72% save percentage with two clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

One key advantage Lexington SC has entering the match is its ability to create scoring chances.

LSC leads the league with 10 chances created per match, beating next-best Dallas Trinity FC (8.57) by nearly a full chance-and-a-half.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale creates seven chances per match, the third-fewest in the GSL, just ahead of Spokane Zephyr FC (6.22) and Brooklyn FC (5.75).

PINK SCARF TICKET BUNDLE

Throughout October, fans can secure a limited-edition pink LSC scarf and a match ticket to any women's home contest this fall for just $22. Fans can pick up their scarf at the match they select to attend.

Pink scarf ticket bundles are available here.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.