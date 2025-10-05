Lexington SC Women Draw Spokane Zephyr on the Road, 0-0

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Lexington SC women matched up with Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday night, a reverse fixture from two weeks ago. This weekend's contest played out much like the first - a 0-0 draw.

Lexington head coach Mac Hemmi felt his side outplayed Spokane in the first meeting, and LSC appeared to do the same in the second. LSC led in xG (1.29-0.41), shots (19-6), shots on target (5-2), final third entries (61-46) and more.

Several first-half attempts nearly trickled into the back for Lexington after an initial block or save was made.

The club's best scoring chance came in the 52 ¬Â² minute when Hannah Sharts unleashed a violent header off a set piece towards goal. The attempt was thwarted by a spectacular save from the Gainbridge Super League's leader in the category, Hope Hisey.

Hisey and LSC keeper Kat Asman both entered the match tied for the league lead in clean sheets and added to their totals, bringing the GSL lead up to four shutouts.

Lexington remains undefeated on the season with a 2W-0L-4D record, one of only two clubs in the league still without a loss. It sits in second place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (77 ¬Â² Shea Moyer), Sarah Griffith, Emina Ekić, Catherine Barry (77 ¬Â² Hannah White), Addie McCain

SPK: Hope Hisey, Kelsey Oyler, Sarah McCoy, Reese Tappan, Haley Thomas (76 ¬Â² Madelyn Desiano), Sophia Braun, Emma Jaskaniec (72 ¬Â² Felicia Knox), Tori Waldeck (82 ¬Â² Ginger Fontenot), Aryssa Mahrt (72 ¬Â² Shea Collins), Cameron Tucker, Ally Cook (72 ¬Â² Lena Silano)

UP NEXT

Lexington SC returns to the Bluegrass on Friday, Oct. 10 to host Carolina Ascent. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night at Lexington SC Stadium and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Emina Ekić t-shirt jersey.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.