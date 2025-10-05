Fort Lauderdale Earns Point in Florida Derby, Extends Unbeaten Start to Six

Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-0-3, 12 PTS) tied its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-3-2, 2 PTS) on Saturday evening, 0-0, in a rematch of last season's Final and another edition of the Florida Derby. With the draw, Fort Lauderdale extends its unbeaten streak to six matches and records its fourth draw against Tampa Bay in six meetings. The club will now take its unbeaten start into a bye week before closing out its three-match road trip.

Fort Lauderdale United will return to action on Sunday, October 19, when it travels to Lexington SC for the final match of its road swing. The clubs met in the season opener, playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Beyond Bancard Field on August 23.

Fort Lauderdale was on the attack from the opening whistle, earning three corner kicks in the first five minutes. The first real chance came in the 8th minute when a shot from captain Sh'nia Gordon was saved by the Tampa keeper. The match grew more physical as it went on, with both sides trading fouls and free kicks. Jasmine Hamid continued to create down the left side, sending a cross into the box in the 33rd minute. Making her first start for Fort Lauderdale United, forward Princess Ademiluyi nearly put the club ahead in the 36th minute, but her near-post effort was saved. Despite Fort Lauderdale's chances, the teams entered halftime level at 0-0.

The second half was physical, with neither side finding much rhythm in the attack. Fort Lauderdale made its first pair of changes in the 60th minute, bringing on midfielders Kat González and Kelli Van Treeck for Darya Rajaee and Princess Ademiluyi. Goalkeeper Bella Hara was called into action in the 85th minute, making an incredible near-post save to keep the match level. Forward Kate Colvin made her professional debut in the 86th minute, coming on for Stella Nyamekye, and helped Fort Lauderdale close out a scoreless draw against Tampa Bay.

