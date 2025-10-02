Locklear, Simpson & Van Treeck Named to September Team of the Month

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Thursday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that three Fort Lauderdale United FC players were named to the September Team of the Month. Forward Kiara Locklear, defender Ella Simpson, and midfielder Kelli Van Treeck were recognized for their roles in helping Fort Lauderdale earn two victories, remain unbeaten, and claim the top spot in the standings after five matches (2W, 3D). Because the league did not issue awards in August, the September selections account for all matches played to date.

Locklear, a returning star from last season, is making her second Team of the Month appearance dating back to her rookie campaign in 2024-25. The dynamic forward has started all five matches and played every minute (450) for Fort Lauderdale United, leading the club with four goals (T-2nd in the league) and pacing the league in shots on target (9). The Lipscomb product's energy and presence have been vital in spearheading Fort Lauderdale United's Super League-best attack, which has produced 12 goals through the opening month of the season.

In her first month as a professional, Simpson earned a spot on the Team of the Month for her role in revitalizing Fort Lauderdale's rebuilt back line. The well-rounded, dynamic defender has been crucial to both the team's attack and defense following the departure of key players from last year's back line, making an impact in all stages of the game. The Samford product leads all Super League defenders with two goals and ranks tied for third in clearances (29), making her a key piece as Fort Lauderdale looks to maintain its hot start.

Van Treeck was a key part of Fort Lauderdale United's dominance during the opening month, and her performance earned her a Team of the Month nod in her first ever professional month. The Lipscomb product has a unique path, taking the 2024-25 season off after wrapping up her storied college career in 2023. The midfielder has started all five matches for Fort Lauderdale United and made her presence felt across the pitch. One of just three midfielders in the league with at least two goals and an assist, Van Treeck has been electric for the league's leading attack. Van Treeck also ranks tied for second in the league in both duels won (36) and tackles won (9), solidifying her role as an essential piece of Fort Lauderdale United's strong start.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, October 4 for its second straight road match, traveling to face in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC. The sides met five times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale dropping the season series after three draws and two losses. Their most recent clash came in the Super League Final, where Fort Lauderdale fell in an extra-time thriller. Saturday's meeting will also mark the first time in club history the team faces an opponent for a sixth time.

Tickets

