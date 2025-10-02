Sporting JAX Heads to Brooklyn Looking to Build on Momentum

Published on October 2, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville (2-2-1) plays once again on Saturday, facing Brooklyn FC (1-3-2) in a Big Apple showdown.

Sporting JAX last took the pitch on Sunday against Carolina Ascent FC, and it was one to remember. The squad came out firing with the help of Ashlyn Puerta, who scored in the tenth minute to open the scoring. She had no intentions of stopping either, scoring two more goals in the first half to record a first-half hat trick. This feat made Puerta the youngest player in American women's pro soccer history to score a hat trick.

Paige Kenton contributed to the offensive frenzy, scoring the fourth goal that ultimately proved to be the winner. While any match with four goals is something to celebrate, it wasn't the most comfortable of wins.

Time and time again, the biggest concern with Sporting JAX hasn't been scoring or offensive activity. Grabbing leads hasn't been the issue, but holding onto them has. Despite the victory, Sunday was another example of the team struggling to protect leads.

Up 3-0 in the first half, it was far from smooth sailing for Sporting JAX. Carolina continued to rally, never tying or taking the lead, but scoring enough to create serious pressure in the second half. This is something that head coach Stacey Balaam acknowledged, and has been instructing the squad on improving.

"You could just see that we relaxed a little bit too much, which allowed Carolina to come back at us and gain a little bit of hope throughout the game," Balaam said.

Staying strong on defense will be key going forward for this unit. It is important to remember that the longer the roster plays together, the more chemistry will be built and issues like these should ease with time and experience.

Match Info

Brooklyn FC vs. Sporting JAX

Saturday, October 4 at 6:00 PM

Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, NY

The Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn FC enters this weekend in need of a result. They opened the season with a win, but things haven't been so bright since. Through six matches, the side sits seventh in the standings with three losses. Saturday will serve as a get-right opportunity as the club looks to get its season turned back in the right direction.

One area that has plagued Brooklyn is scoring. Despite generating 64 shots, they have only converted six times to score. Their opponent, Sporting JAX, has scored 10 times despite only having 56 shots. Improving this conversion rate is a great place to start as Brooklyn searches for a result at home.

Both teams are top-three in the Gainbridge Super League when it comes to passing, so expect plenty of ball movement Saturday night. Something else that Sporting JAX should be expecting is physicality, as Brooklyn leads the league with 88 fouls conceded and 18 yellow cards. The next closest teams in these categories total 75 fouls and 10 yellow cards, respectively.

Sporting JAX has to enter this one expecting a fight, one that they'll look to match as they seek to become 3-0 in road play to open their inaugural season.

How To Watch

Fans can watch this match, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







