Ashlyn Puerta's Hat Trick Leads Sporting JAX to Victory over Carolina Ascent FC

Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting JAX playmaker Ashlyn Puerta scored three goals Sunday en route to a win against Carolina Ascent FC, 4-3.

Sporting Club Jacksonville (2-2-1) returned to Gainbridge Super League play, taking on Carolina Ascent FC (0-2-3) for the second time this season. Sporting JAX opened things up in a fury. Ashlyn Puerta didn't participate in last week's exhibition match, but that didn't interrupt her torrent pace. She opened the scoring after converting on a Paige Kenton cross in the 10th minute.

Just 13 minutes later, Meg Hughes forced a turnover and drew Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Sydney Martinez out of the net. While Hughes wasn't able to get an ideal shot, Puerta was there to follow through on the effort, scoring again to extend the lead to 2-0.

An already-unbelievable first half continued when Sophia Boman picked up another Carolina turnover. Waiting in the wings was Puerta, who snuck yet another shot through. This goal, her third in just 21 minutes, ballooned the lead to 3-0.

Puerta's first-half hat trick gives her six goals in the 2025/26 season, leading the Gainbridge Super League. Anyone as talented as Puerta tends to earn some trust from their coaches, something that she believes has enabled this early success.

"It was a great half; we were playing really well," Puerta said. "I'm very thankful for the whole coaching staff to give me that freedom to to be creative and play the way I love to play."

A 3-0 deficit can be daunting, but Carolina didn't let it crush their hopes. They struck in the 38th minute, cutting into the lead on a Rylee Baisden goal. They still trailed by two, but it was movement in the right direction. This was evident as the first half closed, with a noticeable shift in momentum taking place.

This would come to fruition in the form of a halftime substitution. Carolina forward Mackenzie George entered and, within just two minutes, made the sizable contribution of the team's second goal. The lead was down to just one.

The last time these two teams played on September 13, Sporting JAX jumped out to an early lead. As the night went on, though, they weren't able to hold on, ultimately settling for a draw. This goal by George looked like Sporting JAX might be on a similar course Sunday.

The visitors weren't done just yet, as Paige Kenton took full advantage of a Carolina turnover to curl in her first goal of the season. Sporting JAX widened the buffer, but they were far from being out of danger. A little under 20 minutes after her first goal, George struck again to narrow the gap.

This match had a frantic pace for much of the afternoon, averaging a goal roughly every nine minutes. Things slowed down late, as Sporting JAX set out to do something they've had trouble with this season: defending a lead.

"I think it just took grit," Kenton said. "Our team was really gritty today," Kenton said. "We had moments that weren't going our way and we had slip-ups, but I think we were gritty and saying to each other that this was the mentality at this point."

The side held its breath after a foul was committed right on the edge of the box. Ultimately, Carolina Ascent FC was awarded a free kick, but wasn't able to convert. It was far from easy, but Sporting JAX goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg and the defense shut things down in the closing minutes to secure the win, 4-3.

This is just the beginning of a three-match road trip for Sporting JAX. They'll be back in action next Saturday, October 4 at 6:00 PM, traveling to face Brooklyn FC (1-3-2). A win on Sunday serves as a huge shot of momentum, boosting the club to fifth in the standings. Another positive result next week could pay off big as the young team navigates its first season of action.







