Fort Lauderdale Wins Third Straight, Defeats Brooklyn on Road

Published on September 28, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Fort Lauderdale United (3-0-2, 11 PTS) won its matchup with Brooklyn FC (1-3-2, 5 PTS) on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, in the first of a three-match road trip for the club. Midfielder Stella Nyamekye scored her first goal of the season and forward Kiara Locklear became the club's all-time leading scorer in the victory. With the win, Fort Lauderdale United has earned sole possession of first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings after five matches, and it has extended its unbeaten start to five matches to open the 2025/26 campaign. The club has also secured its third straight victory, and it marks just the third time in club history that the club has recorded three consecutive wins.

Fort Lauderdale United will continue its road trip with a visit to in-state foe Tampa Bay Sun FC for the sixth edition of the Florida Derby in a rematch of last season's Super League Final. The clubs met five times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale drawing three matches and dropping the other two. The upcoming showdown will mark the first time in club history that Fort Lauderdale will face the same opponent for a sixth time. Their most recent clash came in June's Super League Final, where Fort Lauderdale fell in an extra-time thriller, setting the stage for a shot at revenge against its in-state rival.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k48SW81e2wA

Fort Lauderdale was dominant from the opening whistle and controlled play early, with the early minutes highlighted by a pair of impressive plays from midfielder Lily Nabet. Forward Jasmine Hamid made a great play in the 8th minute, winning the ball from Brooklyn and slipping a through ball to Locklear, who was fouled just outside the Brooklyn box. On the ensuing set piece, Nyamekye stepped up and fired a rocket of a shot into the top-left corner for her first goal of the season, giving Fort Lauderdale a 1-0 advantage in the 9th minute.

Fort Lauderdale nearly doubled its lead several times in the first half. Hamid had a close-range shot saved in the 16th minute, and Locklear was denied in a one-on-one a minute later. In the 30th minute, Nyamekye played a perfect pass for Hamid, who's far-post effort struck the woodwork. The second goal of the half came just before halftime when Nabet sent a through ball down the left for Locklear, who beat the keeper and finished to give Fort Lauderdale a 2-0 lead at the break.

Fort Lauderdale opened the second half with the same intensity it showed before the break, as Hamid sent a shot just wide in the 51st minute. The club maintained control of possession as the second half went on, and goalkeeper Bella Hara came up big with two impressive saves in the 67th minute to keep the two-goal lead intact. The club made its first change in the 68th minute, with new arrival Princess Ademiluyi making her debut in place of Kelli Van Treeck.

Hara made another big stop in the 86th minute on a high, driven shot to keep the lead at two, but Brooklyn pulled one back on a corner kick a minute later to cut the lead to one as the final whistle approached. Fort Lauderdale United made its final change of the match in stoppage time, bringing in midfielder Kat González for Nyamekye, and she helped Fort Lauderdale close out a 2-1 win on the road over Brooklyn FC and secure the top spot in the Super League standings.

Scoring Summary

FTL: Nyamekye, '9 (1)

FTL: Locklear, '45+2 (4)

BKN: Breslin, '87 (1)

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, October 4 for its second straight road match, traveling to face in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC. The sides met five times in the inaugural campaign, with Fort Lauderdale dropping the season series after three draws and two losses. Their most recent clash came in the Super League Final, where Fort Lauderdale fell in an extra-time thriller. Saturday's meeting will also mark the first time in club history the team faces an opponent for a sixth time.

Tickets

Fort Lauderdale will return home on Saturday, November 1 for a home duel with Brooklyn FC at Beyond Bancard Field. You can purchase tickets HERE! Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 12 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Ali Rogers on her first win & today's result...

"It always feels good to get three points on the road. Definitely battled to the end, made it a little more challenging than what it should have been, but it truly doesn't feel like my first win. We've gained a lot of consistency within this group, but it's not easy to do after a bye week. I'm really proud of the girls and how they came out today."

Captain Sh'nia Gordon on today's win & moving forward...

"I think this is just a good testament of who we are as a team and how collective we are in our togetherness. We deserve to be where we are, and our games speak for themselves, so I think it's good for us."

Head Coach Ali Rogers on earning sole possession of first place in the standings...

"Being top of the table is always good, but it is the early days of the season. I think our focus really now is us staying consistent, really excelling in what we're really good at, and then growing our deficiencies as a group."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.