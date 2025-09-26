Fort Lauderdale United Starts Road Trip with Sunday Showdown in Brooklyn

Published on September 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (2-0-2, 8 PTS) is set to kick-off a three-match road trip on Sunday afternoon, traveling to the Empire State to take on Brooklyn FC (1-2-2, 5 PTS). The clubs met four times in the 2024/25 season, with each side winning twice and stealing one of those wins on the road. On its most recent trip to Brooklyn during the inaugural campaign, Fort Lauderdale claimed sole possession of first place with a dominant victory behind a brace from captain Sh'nia Gordon. With kick-off set for 3:00 p.m., Sunday's clash serves as an early road test for a Fort Lauderdale side eager to extend its momentum.

The hottest team in the Gainbridge Super League, Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Sunday's matchup on back-to-back wins and an unbeaten start through four matches. The club leads the league in goals (10), three clear of the next-best side (DC Power, 7). Forward Kiara Locklear tops the scoring chart with three goals, tied for the league lead, and is joined up front by the dynamic Jasmine Hamid and electric Kelli Van Treeck. In midfield, the quintet of Stella Nyamekye, Darya Rajaee, Taylor Smith, Kat González and newcomer Lily Nabet drives play, while the defense is anchored by the dominant trio of Laurel Ansbrow, Ella Simpson and Gordon. Goalkeeper Bella Hara has allowed just one goal in her last 180 minutes between the posts. With Sunday marking the debut of newly named Head Coach Ali Rogers, Fort Lauderdale will be eager to deliver a statement win on the road for its new leader.

Despite opening the season with a victory, Brooklyn FC enters Sunday's duel winless in its last four matches (2D, 2L). The club has scored by committee, with five different players finding the net and none scoring more than once through five games. Led by returning All-League Second Team midfielder Sam Kroeger, Brooklyn added 13 new players from Europe and Australia for the 2025/26 campaign, coming together to build a new-look side. Defensively, Alice Barberi (309, 2nd) and Kelsey Hill (267, 4th) both rank in the Super League's top five for passes completed, while forward Jessica Garziano sits second in the league with 21 crosses. Sunday's matchup offers a red-hot Fort Lauderdale United FC the chance to capitalize on a struggling Brooklyn side.

Matchup History

Fort Lauderdale United FC and Brooklyn FC met four times in the 2024/25 Super League season, splitting the series with two wins apiece. Fort Lauderdale also claimed its most recent trip to Maimonides Park in March.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are officially on sale - and you won't want to miss what's coming. Be there for every tackle, every goal, and every unforgettable moment at all 11 of Fort Lauderdale United FC's action-packed home matches. New this year: the club has launched the Juniors Season Ticket - a fun and affordable way to bring the whole family into the experience. At Fort Lauderdale United, matchday isn't just about soccer; it's about making memories with your family.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 26, 2025

Fort Lauderdale United Starts Road Trip with Sunday Showdown in Brooklyn - Fort Lauderdale United FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.