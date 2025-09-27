Dallas Trinity FC Falls at Lexington SC, 6-1

Published on September 26, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







LEXINGTON - Dallas Trinity FC (3-2-1, 10 points) came up short against Lexington SC (2-0-3, nine points) on Friday night at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium, 6-1. It was the club's fourth road match of a five consecutive away stretch.

After finding itself in a 2-0 deficit just 21 minutes into the match, Dallas punched back with a goal in the 24th minute. Reigning Young Player of the Year and academy forward Sealey Strawn would find the back of the net for the first time this season, off a ball from the center circle to the 18-yard box by defender Amber Wisner. Lexington added another goal that made the score 3-1 at the break.

In the 58th minute, DTFC defender Samar Guidry received a red card, resulting in the club playing one player short for the remainder of the evening. Lexington took advantage of the deficit and scored three additional goals in the second half making the final score 6-1.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC currently sits in first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 1-2-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 4-1-0 all-time against Lexington; they face off three more times this season (Dec. 20, Feb. 14, and March 18).

Forward Sealey Strawn scored her first goal of the season; she had four goals in 2024/25.

Defender Amber Wisner tallied her first assist of the season; she had two assists in 2024/25.

Dallas had nine total shots (four shots on target).

16 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

COMING UP

Next, Dallas Trinity FC will cap off its five-match road stretch with a visit to the Pacific Northwest. They'll face Spokane Zephyr FC (2-2-3, nine points) on Sunday, Oct. 12 from ONE Spokane Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CDT on Peacock. The club returns home for the highly-anticipated State Fair Clásico on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Club América Feminil in an international friendly at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Purchased tickets for the match will also include admission to the renowned State Fair of Texas.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the loss...

"We had a couple chances early to really change the game and didn't put them away. I think it went downhill from there. Four games on the road in a row is pretty unprecedented, so we need this upcoming break."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On her goal...

"Amber played an amazing ball so obviously, I can't score that goal without her. Instincts just kind of kicked in, you know. You practice that every day and it's what I've done my whole life. I've been playing this sport for a while so I just locked my eyes on the goal and knew at that point I was going to shoot it. It was shooting it or no other option and it worked out."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

On the match...

"We started off pretty slow, not the way that we wanted to start. We still had opportunities in the first half that we could've put away to not let the match get away from us. I think that we need to be a bit more resilient and fight together to not let the game get away from us like that again."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.