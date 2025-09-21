Dallas Trinity FC Secures Valuable Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Tampa Bay Sun FCDallas Trinity FC Secures Valuable Road Point

Published on September 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







TAMPA - Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-1, 10 points) and Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-3-2, two points) ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. It was the club's third road match of a five consecutive away stretch and marked the team's first draw of the season.

In what was a playoff semifinal rematch, Dallas found the back of the net early as forward Allie Thornton scored her second goal of the year in just the sixth minute, assisted by Chioma Ubogagu. The Arlington native and SMU alum, who won the Golden Boot Award last season, currently leads the team in goals scored. DTFC led at the intermission, 1-0.

Dallas would give up an equalizing goal in the 68th minute, tying things up at 1-1. Trinity led Tampa Bay in both total shots (15-10) and shots on target (3-2), in addition to winning the time-of-possession battle (62% to 38%).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC currently sits in first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 1-1-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 1-2-3 all-time against Tampa Bay; they meet again two more times this season (March 31 and May 9).

Forward Allie Thornton scored her second goal of the season; she had a league-best 13 goals in 2024/25.

Forward Chioma Ubogagu tallied her second assist of the season; she had a team-high six assists in 2024/25.

Midfielder Gracie Brian drew her first start of the season, logging the full 90 minutes.

16 players saw action for Dallas against Tampa Bay.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain on the road for its fourth fixture of a five-match stretch away from home. They'll face Lexington SC (1-0-3, six points) on Friday, Sept. 26 from Lexington SC Stadium at 5:00 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the match...

"I think that we certainly had chances to win the game. I think it's a disappointing draw and a game that we could've won. We were a lot more confident with the ball and a lot more aggressive in our attack tonight."

Forward Allie Thornton

On her goal...

"It was a really great team goal. I think it started with the backline and we made some really good passes, keeping our composure. I saw Chioma start to drive and wanted to be open for her if she needed it. She made a great pass and I'm happy that I was able to put it away."

Forward Sealey Strawn

On the team's confidence moving forward...

"I think going into this next week of training, we're going to up our intensity even more. I know that last week, we really put in the extra effort because we had to bounce back from a loss like we had. A match like tonight does help our confidence and heading into next week, we're just going to come in even harder and play to the best of our abilities."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.